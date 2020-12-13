Westville halts girls basketball for second time due to COVID-19

Westville has halted its girls basketball season.

Blackhawks athletic director Drew Eubank confirmed to The Times on Sunday that the program is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have an exposure (to COVID-19) that's paused us, so the girls should just miss (Saturday's) game and their two games this week," Eubank said. "We should be ready to go for our holiday tournament at Michigan City on Dec. 29."

Westville was unable to play at Elkhart Christian on Saturday. The team was also supposed to host Wheeler and Washington Township on Monday and Friday, respectively, according to the Blackhawks athletics website. Eubank said those three games have been postponed, but makeup dates have not been determined.

This is the second time this season that Westville's girls basketball team has been sidelined because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Blackhawks, who are 3-3, were one of a few Region girls basketball programs that delayed the start of their campaign due to COVID-19.