You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Westville hires former Hobart, IUN star Grayce Roach as new girls basketball coach
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westville hires former Hobart, IUN star Grayce Roach as new girls basketball coach

{{featured_button_text}}
Grayce Roach (Westville)

Former Indiana University Northwest star Grayce Roach has been hired as the new Westville girls basketball coach.

 Provided

WESTVILLE — Over the last seven seasons, Westville girls basketball has had five head coaches and three postseason victories.

Grayce Roach plans to change the culture.

The 2014 Hobart grad and former Indiana University Northwest star was selected as the Blackhawks' new coach about two weeks ago, and the program announced the hire Wednesday via Twitter. She will replace John Marshall, who stepped down after the 2019-20 season.

"I've had all of these great and experienced coaches in the past and learned a ton from them," said Roach, who has been a physical education teacher at Westville since February. "Just being a player for all those years and seeing how the girls were with our coaches, I think I'm prepared to have anything thrown at me and know how to really bond with the girls and build relationships with them."

IUN women's basketball coach Ryan Shelton isn't surprised that Roach, 24, has already earned a head coaching job. She got her first taste of coaching by serving as a graduate assistant for the Redhawks this past season. But before Roach moved over to the sidelines, Shelton said she showed her coaching potential on the court.

Roach is ranked first all-time at IUN in assists (436), second in 3-pointers (220) and third in points (1,854). She was also selected as an NAIA third-team All-American after leading the Redhawks to a program-record 27 wins and their first Sweet 16 appearance as a senior in 2018-19.

"Westville couldn't have picked a better candidate. I feel like it's a perfect opportunity for the both of them," Shelton said. "Grayce is an ambassador for the game, and she brings instant credibility for the career she had and the standard she held herself to not only as a student-athlete but as a citizen."

Blackhawks athletic director and boys basketball coach Drew Eubank echoed the sentiments of Shelton and has also known Roach for several years. His wife, Justine, coached Roach in volleyball at Hobart, and Eubank remembers watching Roach excel in basketball, too.

Since then, Eubank said he's kept up with Roach's career and figured that she would one day step into coaching. Once Marshall resigned, Eubank thinks it was a no-brainer to offer Roach the position. With her passion for the sport and success on the hardwood, he is confident that Westville's players are in good hands.

"For her to be a young woman, who just finished her college basketball career and spent a year as a grad assistant at IUN, she's going to be able to provide them with insight that would be hard to come by unless you've done it," Eubank said. "That's a very big asset for our school."

The Blackhawks graduated three of their top four leading scorers from last season, but Grace Weston is poised to be one of the team's leaders for this upcoming campaign. She tied for the team-high with 11.9 points, 3.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season and helped Westville finish with a 15-7 record.

As she gears up for her junior year, Weston said she is thrilled to have a woman take the reins.

"A lot of the girls in our program haven't really had many female coaches throughout the years at Westville, so I think it's going to be really good for the program in general," Weston said. "The fact that (Roach) did play throughout high school and college has me really excited for our season and what she will bring to our team."

Roach will meet with her players as soon as she can, which could be as early as July 6, according to the Indiana Department of Education. Although the Blackhawks will have to practice social distancing, Roach said that will be a small hurdle as she continues to get acclimated with the program.

"I've already read some of the CDC guidelines, and I had a coaches meeting with Westville, so I've heard a few things," Roach said. "Despite a few changes, I'm still really excited. Nothing would really stop me from coaching."

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Riley Ott talks about playing with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts