Westville hires former Hobart, IUN star Grayce Roach as new girls basketball coach

"Westville couldn't have picked a better candidate. I feel like it's a perfect opportunity for the both of them," Shelton said. "Grayce is an ambassador for the game, and she brings instant credibility for the career she had and the standard she held herself to not only as a student-athlete but as a citizen."

Blackhawks athletic director and boys basketball coach Drew Eubank echoed the sentiments of Shelton and has also known Roach for several years. His wife, Justine, coached Roach in volleyball at Hobart, and Eubank remembers watching Roach excel in basketball, too.

Since then, Eubank said he's kept up with Roach's career and figured that she would one day step into coaching. Once Marshall resigned, Eubank thinks it was a no-brainer to offer Roach the position. With her passion for the sport and success on the hardwood, he is confident that Westville's players are in good hands.

"For her to be a young woman, who just finished her college basketball career and spent a year as a grad assistant at IUN, she's going to be able to provide them with insight that would be hard to come by unless you've done it," Eubank said. "That's a very big asset for our school."