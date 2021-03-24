Wheeler football coach Adam Hudak, LaCrosse boys basketball coach Preston Frame resign

Adam Hudak has resigned as the Wheeler football coach, according to Bearcats athletic director Randy Stelter.

Hudak was at the helm for the last four seasons at Wheeler and posted a 21-20 record. The Bearcats finished 8-3 last fall, which was their lone winning campaign under him and their first winning season since 2015.

Hudak did not respond to The Times' request for comment.

Prior to joining Wheeler in 2017, Hudak was the head coach at Lake Station for two seasons. He went 2-9 with the Eagles in 2015 and 4-7 in 2016.

Stepping down

Preston Frame confirmed to The Times that he has resigned as the LaCrosse boys basketball coach.

"I'm looking for bigger and better opportunities for me and my family," Frame wrote in a text message. "Love basketball, love coaching. Would have liked to have one more year bringing everyone back, but I feel like it's time for something else."

Frame guided the Tigers over the last four seasons and went 27-62 overall and 4-24 in the Porter County Conference. LaCrosse did not have a winning campaign under Frame, and this season the Tigers finished 4-18 overall and 0-7 in the PCC.