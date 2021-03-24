 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheeler football coach Adam Hudak, LaCrosse boys basketball coach Preston Frame resign
alert urgent
PREP SPORTS

Wheeler football coach Adam Hudak, LaCrosse boys basketball coach Preston Frame resign

{{featured_button_text}}

Adam Hudak has resigned as the Wheeler football coach, according to Bearcats athletic director Randy Stelter.

Hudak was at the helm for the last four seasons at Wheeler and posted a 21-20 record. The Bearcats finished 8-3 last fall, which was their lone winning campaign under him and their first winning season since 2015.

Hudak did not respond to The Times' request for comment.

Prior to joining Wheeler in 2017, Hudak was the head coach at Lake Station for two seasons. He went 2-9 with the Eagles in 2015 and 4-7 in 2016.

Stepping down

Preston Frame confirmed to The Times that he has resigned as the LaCrosse boys basketball coach.

"I'm looking for bigger and better opportunities for me and my family," Frame wrote in a text message. "Love basketball, love coaching. Would have liked to have one more year bringing everyone back, but I feel like it's time for something else."

Frame guided the Tigers over the last four seasons and went 27-62 overall and 4-24 in the Porter County Conference. LaCrosse did not have a winning campaign under Frame, and this season the Tigers finished 4-18 overall and 0-7 in the PCC.

Frame is also the LaCrosse boys cross country coach and said he "isn't sure yet" if he will step down or continue coaching the team.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Adam Hudak, Wheeler

Adam Hudak is no longer the Wheeler football coach.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts