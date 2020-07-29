Wheeler resumes team activities amid COVID-19 pandemic

After suspending team activities July 15 for football, boys cross country and girls cross country due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Union Township School Corporation announced Tuesday night via Twitter that all three programs would resume workouts Wednesday.
"We're back in session," Bearcats athletic director Randy Stelter confirmed Wednesday. "Everybody is good."
Stelter added that Wheeler will remain in Phase 1 of the Indiana Department of Education's prep sports restart plan and intends to move into Phase 2 — which permits contact sports to use contact — next week.
The decision to have the aforementioned three programs halt team practices for 14 days was "out of caution," according to Stelter.
Bearcats football coach Adam Hudak was thrilled to rejoin his players Wednesday as they gear up for the 2020 season.
"The main thing was just making sure they were aware that we were coming back," Hudak said. "A lot of kids mentally were like, 'Oh, my gosh!' and had that 'woe is me' mentality. They read everything we read, but I just wanted them to be optimistic."
Wheeler is slated to face River Forest on Aug. 21 on the road in Week 1.
Although the Illinois High School Association announced Wednesday that football, boys soccer and girls volleyball — which are traditionally fall sports — have been moved to the spring, the Indiana High School Athletic Association remains confident that fall sports will proceed as planned.
Currently, there are at least 11 Region schools that have suspended team gatherings for one or more sports. They are: Chesterton, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Hammond, Highland, LaCrosse, Morton, Munster, Portage and Valparaiso.
Wheeler is at least the sixth Northwest Indiana school to resume prep sports activities after previously suspending team workouts. The others are: Boone Grove, Calumet, Lake Station, Michigan City and River Forest.
Lake Station athletic director Jeff Bean said his school decided to halt team activities from July 13-20 "out of precaution" and haven't had any issues since returning.
"We've stayed in Phase 1 this entire summer, except for this week," Bean said. "(Monday) we did move to Phase 2."
Bean and Hudak both acknowledged that more stoppages could be on the horizon. But for now, they will continue to prepare for the resumption of fall sports.
"It's just one day at a time," Hudak said. "We just gotta do the little things every day."
