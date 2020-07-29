Wheeler resumes team activities amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wheeler has returned to action.

After suspending team activities July 15 for football, boys cross country and girls cross country due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Union Township School Corporation announced Tuesday night via Twitter that all three programs would resume workouts Wednesday.

"We're back in session," Bearcats athletic director Randy Stelter confirmed Wednesday. "Everybody is good."

Stelter added that Wheeler will remain in Phase 1 of the Indiana Department of Education's prep sports restart plan and intends to move into Phase 2 — which permits contact sports to use contact — next week.

The decision to have the aforementioned three programs halt team practices for 14 days was "out of caution," according to Stelter.

Bearcats football coach Adam Hudak was thrilled to rejoin his players Wednesday as they gear up for the 2020 season.

"The main thing was just making sure they were aware that we were coming back," Hudak said. "A lot of kids mentally were like, 'Oh, my gosh!' and had that 'woe is me' mentality. They read everything we read, but I just wanted them to be optimistic."

Wheeler is slated to face River Forest on Aug. 21 on the road in Week 1.