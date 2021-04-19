Longtime Region assistant Robert Kania lands first head coaching job with Wheeler hire

"The cool thing is that (Monday) was my first player meeting and I knew 75% of them," Kania said. "It's a really nice thing that I wasn't walking in cold and that I've taught the majority of these guys in class already, so now I get to see them in a different light. ... It's been about 10 years since I've been able to teach and coach at the same school, and I really missed that player-coach interaction during the day."

Bearcats athletic director Randy Stelter said he's "excited" for Kania to get started and cited his experience as one of the main reasons why he was hired.

"He has a fantastic background, having worked with some of the great coaches in Northwest Indiana," Stelter wrote in an email. "We know he will continue to build on the tradition and pride of Bearcats football."

Wheeler will host River Forest in its season opener Aug. 20. The Bearcats are eyeing their first back-to-back winning campaigns since 2014-15.

Aside from stacking up victories, however, Kania emphasized the importance of his players truly bonding on and off the field.

"I want this be enjoyable, I want this to be fun and I want this to be a family," Kania said. "Sometimes it just takes being in the right building and in the right place to bring all of those things together."