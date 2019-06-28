High school baseball
Wheeler baseball steps down: Kyle Becich has resigned as the Wheeler baseball coach after going 92-60 over six seasons, he announced Thursday on the team's Twitter account.
Becich, who also was a social studies teacher at the school, said he was stepping down to become an assistant principal at Lowell High School.
"Thank you for all the dedication, hard work, and support you have given me over the last few years," Becich wrote on Twitter. "There isn't a coach more grateful than I am. While I will deeply miss the diamond and all of you, I'm excited for a new challenge."
Prior to becoming the head coach, Becich spent three years as a varsity assistant coach with the Bearcats.
Becich helped develop a pair of Division I players at Wheeler in Jake Armentrout (Xavier) and Mason Diaz (Northern Kentucky).
A 2005 Munster graduate, Becich played football and baseball for the Mustangs.
Youth wrestling
Health officials urge testing after Indiana wrestling event: Health officials are warning attendees at a recent wrestling event in southern Indiana to get tested for HIV and hepatitis C due to possible exposure to blood-borne pathogens.
The Floyd County Health Department says those at last Sunday's "Welcome to the Wreckroom" event in New Albany may have been exposed to blood or bodily fluids.
Floyd County Health Officer Tom Harris tells the News and Tribune the warning was triggered by a complaint from someone who attended. He says it's "a risk for all concerned."
The event's co-promoter John Glenn told The Courier-Journal all wrestlers are "tested regularly" for the "safety of the people who come to our shows and for the guys in the ring as well."
Pro football
Radio host loses job for Reid comments: A sports radio host has lost his job after a comment he made about Chiefs coach Andy Reid and his family stirred outrage.
The Kansas City Star reports that Union Broadcasting announced Friday afternoon that it had reached a mutual agreement to part ways with Kevin Kietzman. He had been suspended since Tuesday from WHB (810 AM), where he was a key on-air personality.
Issues arose Monday when Kietzman said on his "Between The Lines" program that Reid has had "a lot of things go bad on him: family and players." Kietzman then added that Reid "is not good at fixing people."
Kietzman has denied that he was referring to Reid's son Garrett, who died in 2012 at the age of 29 of a heroin overdose.
Auto racing
Bell to stay with Joe Gibbs Racing for at least 1 more year: Christopher Bell plans to stay with Joe Gibbs Racing for at least one more year.
That's about all he knows about the situation at the moment.
The 24-year-old Bell has re-signed with JGR for 2020, but he isn't sure if he will be staying in the NASCAR Xfinity Series or moving up to the Cup Series.
"I'm good for another year," he said Friday. "I don't know what I'm going to be racing, but I will be somewhere."
Bell is one of NASCAR's best prospects. He won at Iowa Speedway on June 16 for his fourth Xfinity victory this season and second straight in Newton.
He is second in the series standings heading into Saturday's race at Chicagoland Speedway, trailing Tyler Reddick by 51 points.