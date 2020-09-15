The total package: Wheeler's Haley Weiland among best in the state in attacking

“She’s not just the glass or the straw or the ice, Haley is the entire drink that is our offense,” Harlan said. “The thing is, she’s earned it. Her teammates trust her and they get her the ball.”

The numbers have been astounding. Weiland leads the Bearcats with 235 kills, a number that is currently good for fifth in the state. She ranks second in the state with 707 swings, with nearly 500 more than the next highest on Wheeler. Weiland also leads the Bearcats with 265 digs.

“It means a lot to have that many kills, but it also means a lot that I get set by my teammates so much,” Weiland said. “It’s been a lot of fun, especially considering I wasn’t that good last year.”

The biggest improvement Harlan saw this year was how Weiland approached hitting the ball. The pair spent a lot of time in the summer and into fall workouts discussing the right ways to approach the ball and the force in which the ball should be hit. Weiland took the information and has delivered the results.