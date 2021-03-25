Wheeler senior makes bowling history

When Horan looked inside the envelope he received after qualifying for semistate, he got a pleasant surprise.

“I saw semistate was at Stardust Bowl II in Merrillville, which is where (Wheeler) finished first in the small-school division of the Holiday Tournament in January and I made the all-tournament team,” he said. “My confidence was high, because I felt good in that house.”

Horan finished fourth in semistate, qualifying with a 623 series and won a stepladder match with a 235 game before losing in the semifinal. Still, there was no stress this time since he made a historic advancement.

“We are so Bearcat proud of Kody,” said Mary Jarosz, who was Horan’s Language Arts teacher in middle school and formed Wheeler’s bowling program in 1999, when Indiana High School Bowling began.

If not for Jarosz, Horan might have chosen another sport.

“I was excited when I heard he bowled, but I was concerned because he had an awesome 3-point shot,” she said. “I thought he might play basketball to follow his brother Kyle’s lead. Luckily, he chose bowling.”

Kyle Horan graduated from Wheeler in 2019 after averaging 12.2 points per game as a senior and shooting 40.6% from 3-point range (108-for-266) in his last three years.