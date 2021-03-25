 Skip to main content
Wheeler senior makes bowling history
BOYS BOWLING | STATE FINALS

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say Kody Horan might be obsessed with bowling.

When the Wheeler senior watches his favorite Professional Bowlers Association star Kristopher Prather, he re-watches the show in his basement, takes a ball from the family pool table and repeatedly tries to duplicate Prather’s well-known, devastating rotation by spinning the ball the length of the table.

Then, he carries it over to the lanes where his high school coach, Mel DeRolf, actually needs to rein in Horan.

“He’s so fun to coach, because he actually listens and then puts in the work after listening,” DeRolf said. “I’ve had to stop him from bowling so much, because his fingers start looking like hamburger.”

In the end, all that work has paid off. Horan will make Wheeler history on Saturday at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne, becoming the program's first bowler to reach the state finals.

Horan survived tough lane conditions in the first two rounds of postseason play, notching the 10th and final advancing spot in the Lakeshore Sectional at Casey’s Lanes in LaPorte with a 618 series, and placed 11th in the Michigan City Regional at City Lanes with a 554.

“Sectional was at a house that was hard for us in the Lakeshore (Conference),” Horan said. “Regional was even tougher with a flat oil pattern.”

When Horan looked inside the envelope he received after qualifying for semistate, he got a pleasant surprise.

“I saw semistate was at Stardust Bowl II in Merrillville, which is where (Wheeler) finished first in the small-school division of the Holiday Tournament in January and I made the all-tournament team,” he said. “My confidence was high, because I felt good in that house.”

Horan finished fourth in semistate, qualifying with a 623 series and won a stepladder match with a 235 game before losing in the semifinal. Still, there was no stress this time since he made a historic advancement.

“We are so Bearcat proud of Kody,” said Mary Jarosz, who was Horan’s Language Arts teacher in middle school and formed Wheeler’s bowling program in 1999, when Indiana High School Bowling began.

If not for Jarosz, Horan might have chosen another sport.

“I was excited when I heard he bowled, but I was concerned because he had an awesome 3-point shot,” she said. “I thought he might play basketball to follow his brother Kyle’s lead. Luckily, he chose bowling.”

Kyle Horan graduated from Wheeler in 2019 after averaging 12.2 points per game as a senior and shooting 40.6% from 3-point range (108-for-266) in his last three years.

Kody has no regrets. He will bowl at Ancilla College in the fall after improving his average by more than 40 pins while not listening to other coaches trying to change him. This season he was second in the conference in game average.

“He went from 174 to a 218 average this year.  I let the kids bowl with their own attributes and help with adjustments and their mental game,” DeRolf said. “Kody hasn’t bowled close to his potential during this postseason.”

