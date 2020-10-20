Wheeler's backfield creates a winning formula

Wheeler coach Adam Hudak said Kostbade's touchdown was one of the biggest plays of the game.

"Cole came up big and I'm so proud of our o-line," said Hudak. "The touchdown to Cole was an RPO (run-pass option) old school and he got out in the flat."

Hudak complimented his QB's decision-making prowess and the execution of the offense.

"Our entire JV was quarantined (Friday) and we wanted to win this for them. We wore full gear all week and won the line of scrimmage and Preston made great decisions," he said. "Cole (Kostbade) was his second or third read and he made the right decisions running and throwing the ball."

Gibson would get his, though, on both sides of the ball, as the area's leading rusher toted the rock 32 times for 260 yards and two scores as well as two fumble recoveries for TDs.

"It was an amazing night for me and the team because we really wanted to perform," Gibson said.

Morris also ran for two scores of 4 and 30 yards, respectively, for his team's first offensive and last offensive points of the night, with the 4-yarder coming on a naked bootleg following a fake handoff to Gibson.

Gibson said Morris' playmaking ability creates space for others.