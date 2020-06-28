Wheeler's Amaya Turner, IU recruit Maddie Russin train to break junior world record

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It didn't matter that Amaya Turner and her family would have to make a 14-hour drive from Valparaiso to South Carolina. It didn't matter that she would have to race in nearly 100-degree weather.

The standout Wheeler runner, who will begin her senior year in the fall, was simply thrilled to compete.

"It felt so good just to race," Turner said. "I was so happy that my parents traveled all that way just so I could get out on the track."

In her first competition since the coronavirus pandemic started, Turner notched a personal record of 2 minutes, 10.01 seconds in the 800-meter run at the Palmetto State Games All-Comers Meet on June 20 in Columbia, South Carolina. According to MileSplit, that is the second-fastest 800 among high school girls in the country this season, but Turner has kept things in perspective.

There haven't been the normal amount of recorded times this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Plus, she and 2020 Crown Point graduate Maddie Russin have their eyes set on something bigger as members of "The 800 Project."

"We're basically just a group of girls trying to break junior world records in the 800," said Turner, who has been training with a small collection of elite runners for roughly two months. "Coach (Courtney) Bishop linked us together."