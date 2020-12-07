Whiting resumes winter sports

WHITING — Whiting is back in action.

School City of Whiting Superintendent Cynthia Scroggins confirmed to The Times on Monday morning that the Oilers' winter sports activities would resume Monday afternoon.

Practice and competition had been on hold for roughly two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. During that span, the girls basketball team was forced to pause its season, while the boys basketball program delayed the start of its campaign.

Per the IHSAA's bylaws, if a student-athlete misses more than 10 consecutive days of practice, they are required to complete six practices on "six separate days prior to the day of the contest" to be eligible for formal competition. IHSAA teams are prohibited from practicing on Sundays.

The Oilers have postponed their last five girls basketball games, and their next scheduled contest is Dec. 16 at Calumet. That Greater South Shore Conference matchup could mark the resumption of their season.

Whiting's boys basketball program has postponed its first two games, and its next scheduled contest is Dec. 15 at home against Calumet, which could be its season opener.