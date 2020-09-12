Lost season: Whiting football coach Brett Jennings finds solace in play-by-play announcing

WHITING — The trains are still rolling by, but the usual Friday night crowd isn't there to hear them.
This year, Ray P. Gallivan Field remains empty.
Whiting isn't practicing or playing, but Oilers football coach Brett Jennings has still found a way to be around the game he loves.
He just has to wear a different headset.
"Last year, after our early exit from the playoffs, WJOB reached out to see if I wanted to do some postseason games," Jennings said. "I was interested, but it was a long year, and I just needed some time away, so I didn't do it. Then Sam Michel from WJOB reached out a few weeks ago and asked if I would be interested again and of course I was."
The School City of Whiting canceled fall sports Aug. 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic and ended the football program's 100th season before it could even start. It was heartbreaking news for Jennings, who made sure his team followed every COVID-19 precaution listed in the Indiana Department of Education's return-to-play guidelines.
However, since his athletes can't take the field this season, Jennings has found solace in play-by-play announcing. The 1998 Whiting graduate has called two games so far for WJOB, Andrean at Lake Central in Week 2 and Lake Central at Portage in Week 3, and he's tried his best to maintain a positive outlook.
"You sit up there and you see the coaches and the players getting excited, and I just know how much our guys would have appreciated the chance to go out there and compete, especially given everything that has happened in 2020," Jennings said. "It's been bittersweet, but I'll be honest, I'm still happy that football is being played in the Region, and I truly and genuinely mean that."
One similarity that Jennings has found between broadcasting and coaching is the preparation. If he's able to obtain game film before his Friday nights in the press box, Jennings will break it down so that he understands different teams' schemes and how some of their top players are utilized.
It's a familiar task that Jennings has enjoyed ever since he joined the Oilers coaching staff in 2002, but when it comes to the art of broadcasting, he's leaned on his older brother for advice.
Brian Jennings is an assistant principal and the baseball coach at Griffith, and he's also kept up a noteworthy broadcasting career. The 1987 Whiting alum has been a freelance radio and TV play-by-play announcer for several media outlets during his nearly 30-year career, including ESPN 3, Learfield and WJOB.
When his younger sibling made his broadcasting debut Aug. 28, Brian Jennings made sure to tune in.
"From a technical standpoint, I just told him, 'Don't worry about getting your thought in before the next play because it's TV and (the viewers) can already see what's going on, so don't worry so much about the timing of it all,'" Brian Jennings said. "When I listened to him, he did fine. He's pretty hard on himself and wants to get better, but I thought he did a good job for the first he'd ever done it."
Brett Jennings plans to call more games this season, and while he continues to hone his broadcasting skills, he can't wait to get back on the sidelines.
After missing out on an entire year of football, he anticipates that next fall and the Oilers' long-awaited centennial campaign will be one to remember.
"Football is always a celebration in Whiting, and Whiting always does it right," Brett Jennings said. " ... But when something goes on for 99 years, it's easy to take it for granted. Who would have thought this year would have been so difficult? But our 100th season is still going to be a special, special year.
"There's no doubt about it."
