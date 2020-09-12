Lost season: Whiting football coach Brett Jennings finds solace in play-by-play announcing

"You sit up there and you see the coaches and the players getting excited, and I just know how much our guys would have appreciated the chance to go out there and compete, especially given everything that has happened in 2020," Jennings said. "It's been bittersweet, but I'll be honest, I'm still happy that football is being played in the Region, and I truly and genuinely mean that."

One similarity that Jennings has found between broadcasting and coaching is the preparation. If he's able to obtain game film before his Friday nights in the press box, Jennings will break it down so that he understands different teams' schemes and how some of their top players are utilized.

It's a familiar task that Jennings has enjoyed ever since he joined the Oilers coaching staff in 2002, but when it comes to the art of broadcasting, he's leaned on his older brother for advice.

Brian Jennings is an assistant principal and the baseball coach at Griffith, and he's also kept up a noteworthy broadcasting career. The 1987 Whiting alum has been a freelance radio and TV play-by-play announcer for several media outlets during his nearly 30-year career, including ESPN 3, Learfield and WJOB.

When his younger sibling made his broadcasting debut Aug. 28, Brian Jennings made sure to tune in.