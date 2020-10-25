Tony Madrueno repays Whiting coach with first sectional win

The key in the second quarter happened at 5:08, though, after Bishop Noll was pinned deep in its own territory and the Oilers managed to take Feagin down in the end zone after a fumble for the safety to put Whiting up 9-0.

The Oilers and Warriors were both held scoreless in the third quarter, which was a huge turning point, according to Jennings.

"For our guys to hold them to 14 points defensively was key because we knew it was gonna be a grind and we had to limit their big plays," he said. "(Feagin) is a great player and we had to make sure to make them go 60 or 80 yards each drive and (Oilers defensive coordinator) Trevor (Reece) did a good job putting us in a good position."

Feagin, who rushed for 168 yards in the loss, was able to gain huge chunks of yardage in the second half, but a few dropped passes and penalties stalled most of Noll's drives.

The night belonged to Madrueno and Co., though, as the Oilers amassed 497 yards of offense, including 94 rushing yards and an 8-yard rushing score from Oilers junior running back Philip Brooks.

"Without the line and without the targets we have, none of this would be possible," Madrueno said.