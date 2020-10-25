Tony Madrueno repays Whiting coach with first sectional win

HAMMOND — Despite the many playoff wins over Whiting's 100 years in existence, what the coaching staff has always preached is family first and helping the kids develop into good adults.
As an assistant coach for 17 years, Brett Jennings helped lead those teams to 27 postseason wins.
On Friday night, Whiting senior Tony Madrueno wanted to make sure Jennings got his first as head coach.
The Oilers signal-caller got his wish, as he led Whiting to a 36-14 win over Bishop Noll in its Class 2A Sectional 33 opener after he accounted for 339 yards of offense and three touchdowns.
"This feels great," an emotional Madrueno said. "The things he has done for me and my brother (Nino Barbosa) are a lot and I wanted to give him something he can remember."
Mission accomplished for the three-year starter.
It has been a wild ride for the Oilers, who have now won eight straight over Bishop Noll (1-7), including Friday's first-ever postseason win over the Warriors in a rivalry that has been played sporadically since 1946.
On Aug. 10, the School City of Whiting voted to cancel fall sports by unanimous decision due to the coronavirus pandemic, but on Sept. 18 they were reinstated when the board reversed its decision. The Oilers started up on Sept. 21 and then one month later, the Oilers got their first playoff win for Jennings.
"I'm already starting to get emotional," Jennings said at the start of the interview. "I'm just so happy for these kids because they've endured a lot of hardship and it has been a roller coaster. Each day out on the field is a blessing."
The Oilers started off on the right foot with an 11-play, 60-yard drive capped by an 8-yard touchdown run by sophomore Jeremiah Allard, who also had the last score of the night on a 35-yard TD pass from Madrueno.
Madrueno finished 12-of-13 passing for 195 yards and two TDs. He rushed for 144 yards and a score on 22 carries.
"Tony's the last man standing from a four-year senior class and has been basically leading a (junior varsity) team with how young we are, starting a bunch of sophomores and freshmen," said Jennings. "He's an extremely intelligent player, he's shifty and delivers the rock and sometimes it ain't pretty but it gets there."
Within the last three minutes of the second quarter, both teams exchanged scores twice on long plays from each team.
Madrueno got it started with a 14-yard TD run.
At 1:45, Bishop Noll junior quarterback Willie Feagin responded with an electric 83-yard TD run.
Madrueno answered again just 33 seconds later with a 29-yard TD pass to freshman Nick Davenport. Less than a minute later, Feagin answered with a 57-yard TD pass to DaVierre McNair.
The key in the second quarter happened at 5:08, though, after Bishop Noll was pinned deep in its own territory and the Oilers managed to take Feagin down in the end zone after a fumble for the safety to put Whiting up 9-0.
The Oilers and Warriors were both held scoreless in the third quarter, which was a huge turning point, according to Jennings.
"For our guys to hold them to 14 points defensively was key because we knew it was gonna be a grind and we had to limit their big plays," he said. "(Feagin) is a great player and we had to make sure to make them go 60 or 80 yards each drive and (Oilers defensive coordinator) Trevor (Reece) did a good job putting us in a good position."
Feagin, who rushed for 168 yards in the loss, was able to gain huge chunks of yardage in the second half, but a few dropped passes and penalties stalled most of Noll's drives.
The night belonged to Madrueno and Co., though, as the Oilers amassed 497 yards of offense, including 94 rushing yards and an 8-yard rushing score from Oilers junior running back Philip Brooks.
"Without the line and without the targets we have, none of this would be possible," Madrueno said.
Whiting (1-2) will now host Class 2A No. 1 Andrean (9-1), which keeps rolling along after a 44-0 win over Boone Grove in its opener.
Madrueno knows what's in front of him and his team.
"We all push each other in practice and I'm just trying to help these guys prep for the rest of their high school careers," Madrueno said. "We just have to listen to the coaches and come in with a good game plan."
