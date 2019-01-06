Whiting athletic director Tyler Tampier is stepping down, he announced Sunday in a letter to the Whiting community that was posted to Twitter.
Tampier wrote that he is “taking an opportunity ... to chase (his) dreams.” He arrived at Whiting in 2015, replacing Paul Laub.
“Whiting has become a second home to me and it will always have a special place in my heart,” wrote Tampier, a 2009 Portage graduate.
Tampier oversaw three deep playoff runs for the Oilers football team during his three-and-a-half years in charge and wrote that he “fell in love with the community” during the 2015 run to the Class 2A state title game. Whiting football posted a 43-8 record over Tampier's tenure, but coach Jeff Cain announced his retirement in December.
