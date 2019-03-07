WHITING — Just as the high school from the "Little City on the Lake" hired from within for its head football coaching position last week, it also kept another high-profile position within city limits, too.
Kelly Greer, a 1996 Whiting graduate, was approved by the School City of Whiting on Wednesday night to become the school's new athletic director.
"It feels great. I'm ready for the challenge and I'm excited," said Greer. "Now that my son is 21 years old, I have nothing but time."
Greer, who played volleyball, basketball and softball at Whiting, also previously served as the Oilers volleyball coach from 2006 to 2015, with a year off in 2011.
Greer then moved over to Calumet College of St. Joseph in 2016, where she was the women's volleyball coach for 3 1/2 years and eventually became coach of the men's volleyball team two years ago, also vaulting her to be the Director of Volleyball Operations.
"Besides the coaching part, not too much will change," Greer said of her new role. "I've been doing my own schedules and budgets and other administrative things, which has set me up really well for this."
Greer takes over for Tyler Tampier, who ventured to Andrean to be a physical education teacher and the new boys soccer coach, as he served as AD from July 2015 until December 2018.
"I haven't felt a lot of pressure yet because I don't know what needs my attention, but (retired Whiting AD) Paul (Laub) was a great mentor to me when I was there," she said.
Brett Jennings, a 1998 Whiting grad and the newly-minted head football coach as of last week, said it's going to be beneficial to have one of its own run the athletic department.
"We're excited to have Kelly back as part of the Whiting family. Anytime you can bring back an alum, especially one with Kelly's experience in coaching and athletics, it's a huge asset to the program," he said.
Kelly Stolman, a 2001 Whiting alum and current softball coach, thinks that Greer being hired will bring a new energy to the department.
"I was thrilled when I heard Kelly Greer was hired to be the new AD. She will be a tremendous asset to our student-athletes," Stolman said. "Her experience coaching at the collegiate level will help guide and bolster our athletic programs to the next level. I’m excited to welcome her and start working with her this softball season."
The advantage the Class 2A school has is that although Greer may have been away from the high school for the last few years, she still knows what has been going on during that stretch.
"When you're a Whiting resident and former athlete, the programs are always something you follow. I used to come in a scouting aspect, but I've always been around," Greer said. "I've always loved Whiting and it's hard to explain, but it's always been near and dear to my heart."
Even though Greer has been in Whiting her entire life and has been a coach and/or administrator in the city for the last 12 years, she feels that this job has made her come full circle in her athletic career.
"Sometimes it's hard to see athletics in a different avenue since I've been a coach for such a long time, but I saw this opening and jumped on it because it was a great opportunity," she said. "I liked the administrative part of athletics because of my work at CCSJ. It's where I belong."