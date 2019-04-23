The alarm goes off at 5:48 every morning.
There’s no significance to the time other than when the alarm bell sounds, Ethan Harbin is ready to get to work.
The Whiting senior gives himself nearly an hour to get ready and get to school before band practice starts at 6:45. The school day brings classes and meetings until just after three in the afternoon when baseball practice starts. Throw in some Science Olympiad work, as well as student council meetings, and the day is starting to fill up. Oh, and there needs to be time for food and sleep before the routine starts all over again.
“It’s a lot of work being involved in all these things, but honestly, I don’t know what I would do with all my free time if I wasn’t busy,” Harbin said.
Free time is a concept that Harbin has never cared to learn about. The left fielder has always had a packed plate of school work and extracurricular activities; and he’s always excelled at all of them. Harbin won’t turn 17 until late June, several weeks after graduating from Whiting. Harbin did three quarters of first grade and then a quarter of second grade to finish out the year before skipping right onto third grade. He never missed a beat, academically.
“He has a GPA higher than I can count,” Whiting coach Adam Musielak said. “We are student-athletes and the student part needs to come first. Ethan’s time management skills are just incredible. Kids that get caught up in a lot of sports, their grades sometimes fall behind. Ethan should be the poster boy for getting your work done and being able to be involved. He’s got it all figured out.”
Harbin has won a pair of gold medals in the Indiana State School Music Association competitions for his work on the drums. He’s also delivered four top-five finishes in the Indiana Science Olympiad in competitions he’s been part of for the last four years. Harbin was one of five seniors to earn all A's in the first semester this year, garnering a spot on the Whiting Principal’s Honor Roll.
“When I get home I usually do about an hour of homework and then I get in bed by 9 or 9:30 every night,” Harbin said. “I love constantly having stuff to do.”
When Harbin isn’t buried in school work of extracurricular activities, he takes some time for himself at the ballpark, as many as he can find in fact. Harbin is a diehard White Sox fan and he’s traveled to more than half the stadiums in the country following around his favorite team. He’s already got a trip planned to Philadelphia this summer to see the White Sox take on Bryce Harper and the Phillies. It’s a unique hobby that allows his brain to settle down for a few days.
“My two favorite stadiums were (in) Boston and Pittsburgh,” Harbin said. “Fenway (Park) because of the history, it’s just a great place, and PNC Park (in Pittsburgh) is cool because of all the bridges and everything around it.”
Harbin has never flinched in the wake of all his responsibilities and Musielak has never seen anyone else give the senior a hard time about excelling in all walks of life.
“Ethan wears it with pride and he should,” Musielak said. “Too much in our society people think getting the good grades isn’t cool. I talk to him about things and we try to celebrate those accomplishments.”
For all his work off the field, which will include going to Purdue this fall for a career in either electrical or mechanical engineering, Harbin is focused on baseball at the moment. The Oilers haven’t had a winning season since 2012 and the senior intends to change that this season. He’s hitting near .400 at the plate and he’s even flashed some prowess on the mound. For all of his individual accomplishments, Harbin is looking for a team trophy to cap off his high school experience.
“We’ve got the talent and the ability to win a sectional this year,” Harbin said. “That would be the pinnacle of everything I’ve done, if we are able to come together and win one. We’ve got the group of guys to go out and win. Nothing would be sweeter.”