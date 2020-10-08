Whiting set to finally begin 100th season with a senior newcomer

WHITING — Whiting is set to begin its 100th football season Friday at home against Griffith, and for Angel Murillo it will be his first campaign on the gridiron.
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior has mostly focused on wrestling throughout his prep career, but with one last chance to compete under the bright lights, he finally received the clearance he needed.
"I couldn't do it sooner because my mom didn't let me play (football) until this year," Murillo said with a laugh. "I've always wanted to play, ever since my freshman year, but she wouldn't let me. I just kept nagging her and nagging her and she just said, 'You know what? Go ahead.'"
Murillo, who is an offensive lineman and linebacker for the Oilers, acknowledged that its been fun yet challenging to learn a new sport in his last year of high school.
The coronavirus pandemic has made his crash course even tougher.
In a unanimous decision Aug. 10, the School City of Whiting voted to cancel fall sports because of COVID-19. Murillo had been coming to the Oilers' workouts and practices consistently, but after that announcement he thought his only football season had been dashed before it could even start.
Luckily for him, the cancellation wasn't permanent.
On Sept. 18, the School City of Whiting reversed its decision and reinstated fall sports. The Oilers resumed football practice Sept. 21 and as Murillo continues to soak up knowledge of the game, he's leaned on fellow senior Tony Madrueno for guidance.
"Tony, he's our captain, and he could get frustrated but he doesn't," Murillo said. "Other players, they can be hot-headed, but Tony keeps it cool. He resettles the team, and he makes sure we leave the bad play behind and just focus on the next play."
Madrueno, one of Whiting's most experienced players, will start at quarterback and defensive back this season. Last year, he did a little bit of everything for the Oilers and totaled 449 all purpose yards, highlighted by four rushing touchdowns. Madrueno also recorded 32 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception and three pass deflections on defense.
The senior said he looks forward to leading Murillo and the rest of his team through this abbreviated campaign. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Whiting is the last Region program to begin competing. After hosting Griffith on Friday in Week 8, the Oilers will face Boone Grove at Valparaiso High School in Week 9 to close out the regular season.
"The atmosphere has been really exciting," Madrueno said. "Everybody is happy to be out here, and everybody is ready to go. We've been preparing all week, so I just got gotta make sure everybody's head is right."
In a unique twist, Whiting actually received its playoff draw Thursday, roughly 24 hours before its season debut. The Oilers will try to extend their campaign on the road against Bishop Noll in a Class 2A sectional opener Oct. 23.
Whiting coach Brett Jennings said being notified of his team's postseason opponent before even participating in a game is yet another example of how unusual this season has been.
However, when he and his players take the field Friday to begin the Oilers' centennial campaign, Jennings believes all of the extraordinary circumstances they've encountered will move to the back of their minds.
"It's going to feel right. It's going to feel as normal as it's ever been," Jennings said. "Once the headset goes on, everything else will go away, and we'll do what we've done for the last 100 years — play football."
