Whiting set to finally begin 100th season with a senior newcomer

WHITING — Whiting is set to begin its 100th football season Friday at home against Griffith, and for Angel Murillo it will be his first campaign on the gridiron.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior has mostly focused on wrestling throughout his prep career, but with one last chance to compete under the bright lights, he finally received the clearance he needed.

"I couldn't do it sooner because my mom didn't let me play (football) until this year," Murillo said with a laugh. "I've always wanted to play, ever since my freshman year, but she wouldn't let me. I just kept nagging her and nagging her and she just said, 'You know what? Go ahead.'"

Murillo, who is an offensive lineman and linebacker for the Oilers, acknowledged that its been fun yet challenging to learn a new sport in his last year of high school.

The coronavirus pandemic has made his crash course even tougher.