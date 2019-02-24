Wind gusts of more than 60 mph caused power outages and downed trees and power lines Sunday across Northwest Indiana.
At times, more than 1,000 NIPSCO customers were without power in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
"The high winds and gusts are causing challenges across our entire electric territory," said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO public affairs manager. "We have all crews working to restore service quickly. We appreciate customers' patience."
Some of the outages were caused by trees and limbs taking down power lines.
No approximate time frame for full power restoration was available Sunday evening. Customers were encouraged to report and stay away from downed power lines, Calinski said.
A weather system out of the Rockies that intensified as it progressed east brought the winds and shift in temperatures, which dropped down to the teens with wind chills near or below zero.
Winds reached approximately 45 mph starting around 5 a.m. in Northwest Indiana. Areas closer to the lakefront, such as Gary and Michigan City, experienced wind speeds up to 63 mph.
A hazardous weather outlook was still in effect as of Sunday evening for Northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service. Strong westerly winds were expected to lessen overnight. Minor coastal flooding along Lake Michigan from the high waves was possible, most likely in Porter County.
Along the lake, the weather service also forecast a freezing spray risk today and hazardous conditions for small aircraft throughout the week.