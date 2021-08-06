Highland falls in world series quarterfinals

SUMMER BASEBALL

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NWI Oilmen lose pitcher's duel: Matt Lelito (Andrean) had nine strikeouts over six innings Thursday, but he suffered the Northwest Indiana Oilmen's 3-2 loss against Crestwood in Midwest Collegiate League play. Lelito (3-2) allowed four hits and two runs. Andrew Petsche (Purdue Northwest) was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Anthony Villlareal (Highland) added a double. The Oilmen (23-11) need one more victory to clinch the MCL regular-season title.

PRO BASKETBALL

Pacers re-sign McConnell: The Pacers announced Friday that they have re-signed free agent point guard T.J. McConnell, the league's steals leader last season. He reportedly signed for four years and $35 million with a partial guarantee on the final year, but the deal could not become official until Friday.l

PRO SOCCER

PSG explores Messi signing: Barcelona's announcement that Lionel Messi would be leaving the club set Paris Saint-Germain scrambling to figure out if it could sign the most desired free agent in soccer history. Messi called PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is also from Argentina, on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss private discussions. The person said PSG was assessing the potential revenue that could be generated by signing Messi while also paying him a huge salary and complying with soccer's financial regulations. PSG's most recent published accounts, covering 2019-20, show the wage bill was 414.4 million euros ($488 million) on a revenue of 560 million euros ($659 million) as it already pays big salaries to Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. Messi was set to make about 70 million euros ($82 million).