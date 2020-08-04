Highland, Hobart opt for virtual returns

Multiple Lake County school districts are planning or have recommended virtual starts to their school year following new advice from the Lake County Health Department.
The new guidance shared by Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala on Friday outlines a threshold for county positivity rates and gives recommendations for how schools should open for in person education if local school districts decide to do so.
Superintendents for the Lake Central School Corp. and the School City of Hobart made recommendations on Friday and Monday, respectively, to their school boards that students in their districts return to school in an online setting.
School Town of Highland Superintendent Brian Smith also made an announcement Monday saying its schools would begin online following new guidance from Lake County health officials.
Districts like the Gary Community School Corp., Michigan City Area Schools and Portage Township Schools, as well as Thornton Fractional District 215, already have adopted virtual starts for their 2020-21 school year.
Hobart recommendations
Hobart Superintendent Peggy Buffington's recommendation, which will be brought to the Hobart school board at 7 p.m. Thursday, requests that students participate in e-learning through Oct. 9.
Career and technical education programs may continue in small groups, and extracurricular programs currently under review, Buffington wrote in a Monday letter to the Hobart community.
Professional organizations have been contacted regarding extracurricular activities to request changes in scheduling, the superintendent said.
The district will continue to work with state and local health departments for further recommendations throughout the proposed e-learning period.
If positivity rates show an acceptable decrease, the district would plan for an in-person return on Oct. 12, Buffington said.
Students' first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 12.
The superintendent said reopening with current data would go against the recommendations of experts.
"With transmission high, it is inevitable that COVID-19 will enter our schools," Buffington wrote. "How much is acceptable? How long before we close because of quarantine and isolation due to transmission? We cannot think that everything is fine when positivity rates and transmission with this pandemic are high."
Families, collecting materials for the start of the school year this week, will be provided with Chromebooks and a guide to Hobart's e-learning protocol.
Students will be expected to follow a set school day schedule remotely if the e-learning plan is adopted by the Hobart board.
"While I know there is unhappiness surrounding this recommendation, the COVID-19 pandemic proves repeatedly that normalcy is hard to achieve as the experts learn, grow and change their positions often," Buffington writes. "Think, in such a short amount of time, how much the information and recommendations have changed. All we can do is make the adjustments and move forward as responsibly as we can."
More information about the School City of Hobart's response to the coronavirus pandemic is available online at hobart.k12.in.us.
Online learning in Highland
The School Town of Highland will begin online for the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year following the new Lake County Health Department guidance.
"Positivity rates are not dropping quickly enough in the county to be able to keep schools open," Smith, the district's superintendent, said in a Monday letter to parents.
Registration in the school town was scheduled to go live at 10 a.m. Monday with two options, for traditional or online learning.
Those options will no longer be made available since the entire district will open with online learning, though parents will be allowed to choose between the two learning types later in students' first quarter, Smith said. Highland administrators will share more information for the scheduling of iPad and instruction resource distribution.
"I truly believe in-person education is what is best for students, but student and staff safety will always be our first priority," Smith said. "My goal is to get back to school as soon as possible."
The superintendent said he will continue to monitor positivity rates "in hopes of getting back to school as soon as possible."
More information about the School Town of Highland's response to the coronavirus pandemic is available at highland.k12.in.us.
