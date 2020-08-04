Highland, Hobart opt for virtual returns

Students will be expected to follow a set school day schedule remotely if the e-learning plan is adopted by the Hobart board.

"While I know there is unhappiness surrounding this recommendation, the COVID-19 pandemic proves repeatedly that normalcy is hard to achieve as the experts learn, grow and change their positions often," Buffington writes. "Think, in such a short amount of time, how much the information and recommendations have changed. All we can do is make the adjustments and move forward as responsibly as we can."

More information about the School City of Hobart's response to the coronavirus pandemic is available online at hobart.k12.in.us.

Online learning in Highland

The School Town of Highland will begin online for the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year following the new Lake County Health Department guidance.

"Positivity rates are not dropping quickly enough in the county to be able to keep schools open," Smith, the district's superintendent, said in a Monday letter to parents.

Registration in the school town was scheduled to go live at 10 a.m. Monday with two options, for traditional or online learning.