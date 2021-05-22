 Skip to main content
Highland's Camden Scheidt breaks triples record

Austin Pizer, Camden Scheidt, Matt Gonzales — Highland

Highland senior Camden Scheidt, center, hit his program-record seventh triple Saturday.

 James Boyd, File, The Times

PREP BASEBALL

Highland's Scheidt breaks record in win: Camden Scheidt broke Highland's record for triples in a season with his seventh of the year in a 7-1 win over Portage in the Trojans' regular-season finale. Scheidt was 1-for-3 with an RBI for Highland (23-5). Tyler Stewart allowed three hits over six innings with two strikeouts to pick up the win.

PRO BASEBALL

RailCats pick up first win: In a marathon contest, the RailCats picked up their first win of the season Saturday, 4-3 in 13 innings over the Houston Apollos. Jesus Marriaga drove in the game-winner with a two-out RBI single. Raymond Jones and Marriaga each had two RBIs, but the RailCats lost 6-4 to the Apollos on Friday night.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Gilmore named MCL Minutemen's manager: Gavit gradDeandre Gilmore has been named the new manager for the MCL Minutemen. Gilmore also played at Calumet College.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hoosiers add 7-foot center: Michael Durr has decided to transfer from South Florida to Indiana, coach Mike Woodson announced. The 7-foot center spent three seasons with the Bulls and started 19 games last season, averaging 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. “Michael will add a tremendous physical presence to our team," Woodson said in a statement. “He’s a veteran player who has started more than 80 games at the Division I level. I think he has shown he is an excellent rebounder, his free throw shooting is markedly improved and he can help us offensively and defensively." The Atlanta native averaged 6.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks during his college career. He's the third player to transfer to Indiana since Woodson was named coach in March.

PRO SOCCER

Fire get first win of 2021: Luka Stojanović scored on a free kick in the 69th minute and the Chicago Fire beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday night. From over 30 yards, Stojanović sent in the free kick with a short bounce. Goalkeeper John McCarthy dove low to the right and attempted to block the shot away, but misjudged and bundled it into the goal. The Fire (1-4-1) snapped a four-game losing streak.

AUTO RACING

Kyle Busch dominates Xfinity race: Kyle Busch turned in a dominating performance to win the NASCAR Xfinity race at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, with lessons learned for maybe an even bigger victory later in the weekend. Busch, looking to get some extra laps and much-needed track experience before the NASCAR Cup Series race, stepped into the Xfinity lineup and crushed the field from the pole position with a pace and road course mastery that left little doubt about the outcome from the opening laps.

