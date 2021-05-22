Highland's Camden Scheidt breaks triples record

PREP BASEBALL

Highland's Scheidt breaks record in win: Camden Scheidt broke Highland's record for triples in a season with his seventh of the year in a 7-1 win over Portage in the Trojans' regular-season finale. Scheidt was 1-for-3 with an RBI for Highland (23-5). Tyler Stewart allowed three hits over six innings with two strikeouts to pick up the win.

PRO BASEBALL

RailCats pick up first win: In a marathon contest, the RailCats picked up their first win of the season Saturday, 4-3 in 13 innings over the Houston Apollos. Jesus Marriaga drove in the game-winner with a two-out RBI single. Raymond Jones and Marriaga each had two RBIs, but the RailCats lost 6-4 to the Apollos on Friday night.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Gilmore named MCL Minutemen's manager: Gavit gradDeandre Gilmore has been named the new manager for the MCL Minutemen. Gilmore also played at Calumet College.

MEN'S BASKETBALL