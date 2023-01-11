Historic Memorial Opera House announces concert series

The historic Memorial Opera House announced its 2023 Concert Series, which includes several popular cover acts.

The MegaBeatles will kick off the season on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Beatles tribute act consists of members of The Crawpuppies and Chris & Lou, who will "present a spectacular trip down memory lane featuring the Beatles’ Revolver album and other great hits" during their eighth annual appearance.

“This year, in addition to playing all the Beatles songs you know and love we are going to play the Revolver Album in its entirety," lead band member Chad Clifford said. “Considered by many to be the best album of all time, [Revolver] features songs when the Beatles were at their most creative peak. It is challenging because we will play songs that require intricate harmonies and complex instrumentation. We are excited to present these amazing songs at the historic Memorial Opera House."

The MegaBeatles historically sell out the 130-year-old venue at 104 Indiana Ave in downtown Valparaiso every year.

“We are happy to open our doors for the 2023 season with MegaBeatles," Executive Director Scot MacDonald said. “For the majority of the past eight years, they have played an excellent concert to a sold-out house. It is certainly a great way to start off the year, chase away the winter blahs, and listen to legendary songs performed by a group of top-notch local musicians.”

Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats will perform for the second straight year on March 25. “Elton” Jeff Gajewski describes it as “more like a musical journey spanning over six decades, featuring a review of Elton John's chart-topping favorites that have been embraced by multiple generations.”

The show features leading musicians from the Region and a number of visual enhancements.

“They nailed the sound-alike qualities of the music, and presented a dazzling and magical show that had the audience on its feet more than once," Opera House Foundation Marketing Consultant Andrew Brent said. "It’s not difficult to decide to have them back again, and again… and I hope for many years to come – absolutely delightful!.”

The popular Pink Floyd tribute band Echoes of Pompeii will play on April 1. The elaborate act features synthesizers, delayed vocals, slide guitars and female backup singers, as well a visual show featuring lasers, lights and video. Chicago.

Then on April 15, The Cash Box Kings and Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials will perform.

Both are blues bands from Chicago. Tickets range from $40 to $80. A cash bar is available.

All concerts begin at 8 p.m. with the box office opening at 6 p.m. and the doors at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, call 219.548.9137 or visit memorialoperahouse.com.