History of the pandemic: Purdue archivist collecting oral histories

PNW has two campuses, in Hammond and Westville, so its reach spans Northwest Indiana.

“I thought maybe we should actually be the archive for the oral histories for the entire Calumet Region,” Coates said. “Especially in our Region, we end up taking a back seat to the rest of Indiana.”

When anyone wants to study this pandemic 50 years or a century from now, the Region is a great place to start, Coates said.

“We almost hit that random sampling to a T in that three- to five-county area,” Coates said.

Northwest Indiana has rural, urban and suburban areas, all within a short drive from each other.

Coates said he has shopped in both Valparaiso and Michigan City as he seeks supplies.

“It’s on a 20-minute drive, and even the shopping habits are different,” he said.

Between Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, even the county governments have responded differently to the pandemic.

“This should be a really interesting area to research,” he said.

The pandemic has changed every aspect of life.