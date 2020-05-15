History of the pandemic: Purdue archivist collecting oral histories

If you’ve ever wondered what life was like during the 1918 influenza pandemic, think how people in the future will wonder about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joseph Coates, archivist at Purdue University Northwest, wants your stories about everyday life in this era so the university can preserve them.
How those memories are captured could be in many forms — voice recordings, journal entries, poetry, photography, doodles and more.
One colleague jokingly suggested sharing a list of really bad COVID-19 jokes he’s heard. Coates said he wants them. Humor is a part of everyday life.
“That’s important 50, 100 years down the line,” Coates said.
Capturing memories while they’re fresh is important.
Last fall, Coates and others talked with longtime PNW employees to capture their institutional knowledge before it was too late. PNW, like other employers, is experiencing a wave of retirements.
There are other efforts in Indiana to gather oral histories of life during the pandemic. The Indiana Historical Society is among them.
Initially, Coates planned to capture PNW employees’ memories of the pandemic but then decided to widen the net.
“Why aren’t we doing this for the entire Calumet Region?” Coates asked.
PNW has two campuses, in Hammond and Westville, so its reach spans Northwest Indiana.
“I thought maybe we should actually be the archive for the oral histories for the entire Calumet Region,” Coates said. “Especially in our Region, we end up taking a back seat to the rest of Indiana.”
When anyone wants to study this pandemic 50 years or a century from now, the Region is a great place to start, Coates said.
“We almost hit that random sampling to a T in that three- to five-county area,” Coates said.
Northwest Indiana has rural, urban and suburban areas, all within a short drive from each other.
Coates said he has shopped in both Valparaiso and Michigan City as he seeks supplies.
“It’s on a 20-minute drive, and even the shopping habits are different,” he said.
Between Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, even the county governments have responded differently to the pandemic.
“This should be a really interesting area to research,” he said.
The pandemic has changed every aspect of life.
“You really can’t do a funeral luncheon. You can’t do the normal motions of grieving that you would normally do,” Coates said.
A minister joked about worship services not being held in person, so they went online: “Just like that, we all became televangelists.”
Like so many others, Coates has been working from home.
“I think employers should look a little bit more closely at how often people need to come in,” he said.
Reading one oral history in the future will give a glimpse of what life was like for that one person. Reading many will give a broader perspective on life during this pandemic. That’s why it’s so important to capture as many oral histories as possible, Coates said.
“I think it will be a benefit to the Calumet Region to have this,” he said.
“Perhaps keeping these records and submitting these records and allowing people to study these records will advance society,” Coates said.
