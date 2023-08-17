For theater fans who would like to add a mix of shows to their entertainment agenda, the upcoming season of theatrical productions presented by Broadway in Chicago has something for everyone.

Blockbuster hits such as "Hamilton" are on their way as well as "Beetlejuice," a revival of "The Wiz" and a seasonal treat "Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas-The Musical."

To get things started, "MJ The Musical" is currently heating up the stage in Chicago with stunning theatrics, wonderful choreography and hit tunes from The King of Pop's catalog.

The following is a sampling of shows on the Broadway In Chicago fall agenda. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com for a complete list of the schedule.

"MJ"

Runs through Sept. 2.

The Nederlander Theatre, Company, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago

Hear the hit tunes of Michael Jackson and The Jackson 5 during this smashing musical about The King of Pop.

Hamilton

Sept. 13-Dec. 3

James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago

"Hamilton," the brainchild of actor/singer/writer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the book, music and lyrics to the show, tells the story of one of America's Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton. It relays the historic tale with a score starring hip-hop, jazz, pop, and other contemporary musical styles.

Company

Oct. 31 – Nov. 12

Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, Chicago

The winner of 5 Tony Awards, "Company" features the hit songs of Stephen Sondheim.

Beetlejuice

Nov. 7. – Nov. 19

Auditorium Theatre,50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago

The humorous production is based on Tim Burton's popular film.

The Wiz

Nov. 28 – Dec. 10

Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, Chicago

A new production of the popular musical will hit town in November. This production is a pre-Broadway tour.

A Wonderful World

Oct. 11 – Oct. 29

Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, Chicago

"A Wonderful World" is a pre-Broadway run revolving around the life of the great Louis Armstrong.

Boop! The Betty Boop Musical

Nov. 19 – Dec. 31

CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe, Chicago

The world-premiere Broadway bound production will hit Chicago this fall. The show features music composed by David Foster.

Dr Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Dec. 19-Dec. 31

Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, Chicago

The beloved story, based on Dr. Seuss' book, comes to the stage at Cadillac Palace Theatre.