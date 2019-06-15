HOBART – One by one, the tattered, worn and faded flags were unfolded and placed over a fire outside of the American Legion Post 54.
In what has been a long tradition, Post 54 on Friday held its annual flag retirement ceremony.
The flags could have been used in a variety of ways, such as honoring the graves of deceased veterans or flying proudly outside of homes and businesses.
“They have reached their present state in a proper service of tribute, memory and love,” said Bill Cox, commander of Post 54.
Cox said the flags were inspected and determined to be unserviceable.
Standing before the hundreds of flags ready to be retired, prayers were made thanking God for our country and the flag that represents it.
Cox then asked that the flags “be retired and destroyed with respectful and honorable rites and their places be taken by bright new flags of the same size and kind.”
Post 54 did just that by handing out small flags to those in attendance.
Cox explained that regardless of the material a flag is made from, “it is a precious symbol of all that we and our comrades have worked for and lived for and died for.”
Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve 7203rd Medical Support Unit in Hobart helped retire the flags.
In pairs, the soldiers walked up to the large pile of unserviceable flags and slowly brought them to the fire.
Mayor Brian Snedecor thanked all involved for honorably and respectfully disposing of the flags. He also recognized the U.S. Army as it celebrated its 244th year of existence.
Cox said the retired flags came from many places throughout the community. He urged those who have unserviceable flags to bring them to the American Legion where they will be stored until the next retirement ceremony.