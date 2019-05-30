A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 30, 2019 @ 9:37 pm
Kiera Chapuis delivers the class speech at Hobart High School's graduation ceremony Thursday.
Student board representatives Jenna Uhles, left, and Faith Spencer address the Hobart High School graduation ceremony Thursday.
Hobart Schools Superintendent Peggy Buffington addresses Hobart High School's graduation ceremony Thursday.
Victoria Arevalo receives her diploma at Hobart High School's graduation ceremony Thursday.
Olexia Brookshire receives her diploma at Hobart High School's graduation ceremony Thursday.
Copy Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.