Hobart man sheds tears of joy after receiving a new smile

Casey Weems, of Hobart, can’t remember the last time he smiled in a photo or didn’t cover his mouth while laughing with his friends.
Since childhood, Weems has had numerous dental issues that led to years of decay and excruciating pain. After meeting with a handful of dental professionals who told him “dentures were the only way,” he found hope.
“I’ve struggled since I was a child and have been called names and picked on all my life,” Weems said. “By the time I was in high school, I just stuck to myself, and I perfected a grin as opposed to smiling and laughing like normal people do. It was a huge problem, and it carried on into adulthood as I couldn’t smile around people at all.”
Nearly two decades later, Weems shed tears of joy while looking at his new smile following a recent eight-hour dental restoration procedure using implants by oral surgeon Dr. Eric Pulver.
Pulver, whose office is located at 2629 45th St. in Highland, works with a growing team of local dentists to offer state-of-the-art care with unprecedented support and education.
“I never thought I’d have the confidence to look people in the eye and smile at them,” Weems said. “Dr. Pulver changed my life. I couldn’t stop crying when I saw myself in the mirror for the first time. I felt like a different person.”
Weems’ first encounter with longtime girlfriend Janice Hamady was “heartwarming” for the both of them as she kept repeating, “Look at your smile.”
Weems, as a child, never visited the dentist regularly and later faced other challenges that led to severe decay, mostly throughout his upper front teeth.
“Every dentist I saw just wanted to take them all out and give me some dentures,” Weems said. “I’m too young to live that way, and I felt a bit of hopelessness because nobody cared about my feelings. Until I was referred to Dr. Pulver.”
Pulver, who was the team surgeon for the Chicago Blackhawks from 1996 to 2006, offers a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgeries, with expertise that includes complex wisdom tooth removal, jaw surgery, bone grafting and dental implants. He also practices a contemporary restoration procedure referred to the All-on-Four treatment, revolutionizing the way surgeons and dentists think of replacing a full set of teeth.
“We really focus on the physical and emotional needs and wishes of our patients because it’s important for them to be comfortable with their appearance,” Pulver said.
“Oftentimes, for younger to middle-aged adults, especially, dentures can be unsecured prostheses with very limited success that can be painful, inconvenient and unstable. There are numerous studies that correlate longer and healthier lifestyles with good dental hygiene.”
Pulver said he was “intrigued” by Casey’s story and tried to meet him where he was at by offering comfort and education. In his educational publications, Pulver points out that more than 100 million people in the United States are missing 10 to 15 teeth, and 50 million are missing all of their teeth.
“I really enjoy working with my fellow colleagues and specialists to offer our All-On everyday approach that offers optimal individualized treatment,” Pulver said. “Together, we’ve done some incredible work to achieve proven results. Sharing knowledge and experience to maximize results for our patients is why we do what we do.”