Hobart man sheds tears of joy after receiving a new smile

Weems’ first encounter with longtime girlfriend Janice Hamady was “heartwarming” for the both of them as she kept repeating, “Look at your smile.”

Weems, as a child, never visited the dentist regularly and later faced other challenges that led to severe decay, mostly throughout his upper front teeth.

“Every dentist I saw just wanted to take them all out and give me some dentures,” Weems said. “I’m too young to live that way, and I felt a bit of hopelessness because nobody cared about my feelings. Until I was referred to Dr. Pulver.”

Pulver, who was the team surgeon for the Chicago Blackhawks from 1996 to 2006, offers a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgeries, with expertise that includes complex wisdom tooth removal, jaw surgery, bone grafting and dental implants. He also practices a contemporary restoration procedure referred to the All-on-Four treatment, revolutionizing the way surgeons and dentists think of replacing a full set of teeth.

“We really focus on the physical and emotional needs and wishes of our patients because it’s important for them to be comfortable with their appearance,” Pulver said.