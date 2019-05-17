Reports are that police arrested a man for stealing helium-filled balloons. They held him for a while and then let him go.
A basic element of dummy play is the "hold-up": refusing to take a winner to disrupt the defenders' communication. In today's deal, West led the queen of hearts against 3NT, and South won with dummy's king and led a club to his jack. The idea was to force out a possible entry to West's hand before his hearts were set up.
West took the king and led a low heart. When East played the ten, South held up his ace.
THIRD HEART
But then East shifted to the jack of spades, and South was in trouble. He played the queen, but West won and returned a spade. East got in with the king of diamonds to take two more spades.
South's timing was a bit off. He makes 3NT by holding up immediately, letting West's queen win the first heart. South wins the next heart, loses a club finesse and wins the third heart. He finesses safely in diamonds and makes an overtrick.
DAILY QUESTION
You hold: S K 7 4 H Q J 9 5 2 D 5 4 C K 10 6. Your partner opens one club, you respond one heart and he bids one spade. What do you say?
ANSWER: You have no good bid, but you mustn't pass. Partner could have as many as 18 points, and game is still possible. A rebid of two hearts would show longer hearts, a raise to two spades would suggest four-card support, and a bid of 1NT with no diamond strength isn't appealing. Bid two clubs as the least evil.