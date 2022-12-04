Holiday lights adorn various Hoosier towns

Indiana is twinkling with holiday lights, illuminating Hoosier winter nights into sparkling, colorful, and magic nights. There’s a light show for all, whether near to home or afar, many distinctively different but all part of the holiday season and celebration.

Marion may be an Indiana city not familiar to many of us but their Walkway of Lights featuring over 2.5 million lights on more than 120 displays including acrobatic bears and an American flag run along the Mississinewa Riverwalk in the city’s 101-acre Matter Park.

Considered to be one of the longest running and largest light displays in the Midwest, with its 30 acres of decorations, 40 displays, two miles of extension cords, and millions of light bulbs. it’s the largest free, drive-through light exhibit in the Midwest. No small feat given that many illuminated displays abound in Indiana alone from small towns like Charleston tucked away in the southeast to major cities like Indianapolis and Fort Wayne.

In the Hoosier state, we’re creative in lighting up just about everything with Christmas colors. That includes such beautiful historic estates as Newfields in Indy with its Landscape of Light dancing to the Nutcracker and the turreted and gabled Seiberling Mansion in Kokomo. Indianapolis adds more lights to the tally with its Christmas at the Zoo which was voted in the top five of USA Today’s 10 Best Zoo Lights for three years in a row. The city’s Christmas Night of Lights at the Indiana State Fairground, its largest synchronized light show, is ablaze with more than one million lights.

So grab your car keys and punch directions into your GPS for the ultimate Hoosier light show.

Corydon

11/26-12/31

Once the state capitol, Corydon’s Historic Square with the original state capitol building (it was a whole lot smaller back then) is showcased by the many lights. Take a stroll through the small but bustling downtown and enjoy the sense of history as well as the holiday spirit.

Danville

11/18-12/24

Winterland Holiday Light Show is a drive-through display at Ellis Park in Danville that includes A 30-foot Christmas tree with lights synchronized to your favorite Christmas music.

Elkhart

Dec 2-3-4, 9-10-11, 16-17-18-19-20-21-22-23

The amazing Wellfield Botanic Gardens is hosting their Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights where a one-half mile Promenade Pathway transports visitors into a fantastical setting of lights and sound. The professional lights are designed to accentuate with color and textures the lush natural beauty of the garden spaces, waterways, rock formations and statuary.

Evansville

Through Jan. 1

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights at Garvin Park has more than 70 beautiful light displays along a one-mile park route.

Fort Wayne

11/20-12/31

The city’s Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights, a drive-through experience at Franke Park features more than 110 larger-than-life displays and 270,000 LED lights.

Madison

12/1-12/31

A historic port on the Ohio River, Madison was named “The prettiest Small Town in the Midwest” by Ladies Home Journal and it’s easy to see why when visiting any time of the year but particularly during Merry Madison & More Lights Tour. A driving tour, it runs along Main Street, past the historic Broadway Fountain, along the river and amongst such illuminated displays as Hanover Tinsel Twinkle Trail and Festival of Trees. Many of the wonderful 19th century homes and businesses also decorate for the holidays.

Mooresville

12/2-12/31

After taking the Christmas Light Tour, vote for your favorite light display online after viewing the homes and businesses all throughout Mooresville that are decked out for the holidays.

Paoli

11/11-12/31

Starting in a 200—foot tunnel and then traveling through to a covered bridge, visitors at the Wilstem Winter Light Show get to see trees wrapped in lights, animated horses and other displays in this quintessential Southern Indiana town.

Santa Claus

11/24-12/26

The Santa Claus Land of Lights is a customized drive-through, one of the largest in North America, that tells the Shining Story of Rudolph on storyboards and light displays inside Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort. Admission is $15 per vehicle.

Shipshewana

11/25-12/31

Much of Shipshewana is illuminated but their mile and half-long drive-through Lights of Joy adds even more brightness with more than two million lights.

South Bend

11/25-12/18

Founded in 1921, making it one of the oldest zoos in the state, the 23-acre Potawatomi Zoo features over a million lights wrapped around trees and in free-standing displays. As an added plus, Santa will be in the Red Barn every night from 6-8 p.m. Timed tickets are required to be purchased online. No in-person ticket sales.

Union City

11/25—12/31

Harter Park is featuring a 60-acre drive-through light display and the Gift Shop, housed in the enclosed shelter house near the horse arena, is open each Friday and Saturday for holiday shopping.

Wabash

12/13-12/23

Charley Creek Gardens Yule Time Stroll takes visitors along lighted pathways in this free event. Stop by the Education and Resource Center afterwards for a special holiday treat.

West Baden & French Lick

Both of these beautiful historical resorts do the holiday light thing really well. Already splendid and grand, their Christmas trees are always stunning. Open to guests only.