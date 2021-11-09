Holiday tree display returning to Fox Pointe in Lansing

LANSING — Individuals, families, businesses and organizations around the area will be able to put their creativity on display again this winter at Fox Pointe's second annual Holiday Tree Display.

For a $50 fee, the village of Lansing will provide 6- to 7-foot scotch pine trees, complete with lights, for anyone to decorate at the downtown venue.

Trees will be installed on Nov. 29 and may be decorated between then and Dec. 3 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. They'll be on display starting with the village's official tree-lighting ceremony and Santa House opening on Dec. 4.

Trees may be purchased at Lansing Municipal Center, 3141 Ridge Road, through Nov. 30. Municipal center hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The village will provide a sign identifying the sponsor of each tree. All decorations must be retrieved between Jan. 3-7 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Fox Pointe Director Tony Troncozo at 708-895-7204 or ttroncozo@villageoflansing.org.

