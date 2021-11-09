 Skip to main content
Holiday tree display returning to Fox Pointe in Lansing

Holiday tree display returning to Fox Pointe in Lansing

Lights featuring Santa and his reindeer lit up the night sky at Lansing's Fox Pointe during the 2020 holiday season.

 Joe Ruffalo, File, The Times

LANSING — Individuals, families, businesses and organizations around the area will be able to put their creativity on display again this winter at Fox Pointe's second annual Holiday Tree Display.

For a $50 fee, the village of Lansing will provide 6- to 7-foot scotch pine trees, complete with lights, for anyone to decorate at the downtown venue.

Trees will be installed on Nov. 29 and may be decorated between then and Dec. 3 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. They'll be on display starting with the village's official tree-lighting ceremony and Santa House opening on Dec. 4.

Trees may be purchased at Lansing Municipal Center, 3141 Ridge Road, through Nov. 30. Municipal center hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The village will provide a sign identifying the sponsor of each tree. All decorations must be retrieved between Jan. 3-7 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Fox Pointe Director Tony Troncozo at 708-895-7204 or ttroncozo@villageoflansing.org.

