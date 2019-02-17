Jim Hollendoner is the new lead pastor at Munster Church, a Christian Reformed Church.
He has been at the church for 5 1/2 months and replaced former minister Jeff Bulthuis, who served there for eight years.
"I'm excited to be here," Hollendoner said. He was at Crown Point Christian Reformed Church for five years and before that worked at a few churches in the Chicago area.
Hollendoner said working in the Chicago area has expanded his love for the urban/suburban church which can have a lot of issues and hurdles.
Munster Church draws people from Illinois and Indiana.
Hollendoner said at Munster Church he wants everyone to love everybody.
"We don't care who you are," Hollendoner said. "You can have a home here. My wife and I love that and we are trying to resurrect that feeling."
Munster Church has been around for 148 years and Hollendoner wants people to think of it as a positive place.
"Our big focus at this church is to focus on everyone around us on Ridge Road and we want to make this church to be about the people who make up the surrounding area.
"My heart tells me to be with others," Hollendoner said. "I want to meet people where they are. I don't expect them to always come to me."
Hollendoner wants to reach out to the community and show others that everyone struggles in life.
"We all have feelings and we are emotional," Hollendoner said. "The only thing we have in common is that we are imperfect. I believe we at Munster Church are ready for people to show their feelings."
At Munster Church Hollendoner hopes to be more welcoming to the community.
"I hope we can become more intentional and help those off the streets," he said. "We want the community to know that the church is here for them."
He added that he tries to make his sermons very engaging and very relevant.
"I feel there is a genuine friendliness here," Hollendoner said. "God has called me to get into people's lives and give them hope."
The church has a congregation of about 200 to 250 people and Hollendoner said they are seeing new people join the church.
Hollendoner resides in Munster with wife, Keri, and their three sons.
Church services are at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Munster Church, 214 Ridge Road.