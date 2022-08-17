Hollingsworth Anniversary

Judith Ann and Eugene Hollingsworth celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary recently. Judith Ann Julian and Eugene Hollingsworth were married on July 9, 1955. An anniversary party was held in their honor.

The couple married upon Eugene’s return from the Korean War in 1955. They were married at Christ Church Episcopal in Gary. They raised their two children Cynthia Retzlaff, who is married to Mike Retzlaff, and Eugene Jay Hollingsworth, who is married to Angie Hebel Hollingsworth. They are the grandparents of Jason, Jessica, Jordan (Francisco) Brooke, and Janna. Judith and Eugene are the great-grandparents of Elizabeth, Emily, Addison and Aleksander.