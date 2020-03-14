Schererville couple makes big move into tiny house

DesChamp said he sees the tiny home industry as a great way to live for people in all walks of life. It’s also affordable.

Jake agrees, but, said it was a little time consuming to set up the trailer.

“We assembled the framing in Cedar Lake because it arrived in pieces,” Jake said. “It was like a giant Erector Set.”

They also needed permission from the town to put the home on the Joliet Street lot. The Board of Zoning Appeals approved it with the stipulation the couple remain on the site for two to four years, after which the house would have to be removed. The board required it to be on a concrete slab, and for the wheels to be removed while it is on the property.

When all was finished and the blue, 210-square-foot tiny house was put on the lot owned by Jake’s friend, it became the perfect "home on wheels" for the young Northwest Indiana couple. It had all the bells and whistles, such as new appliances, wood counter tops and a movable table for storage or sleeping, and the utility bills came to just $34 a month.

The Markiewicz home has been up for a few months.

“We picked Schererville because we are excited about our new neighbors, the new bike path and living closer to family,” Jake said.