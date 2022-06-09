Another letter arrived from the Society of Finessers, complaining that finesses rarely win in my columns.

"Sir: We must again protest your contempt for the finesse, an honorable technique that succeeds fully half the time, except in your deals."

At today's six hearts, South takes the ace of spades and draws trumps, pitching two diamonds and a club from dummy. Say he next leads a diamond to dummy's queen, and East wins and returns a diamond. South then takes the king of spades and ruffs a spade, but the queen doesn't fall. He then leads a club to the queen: down one.

Spade finesse

"Two finesses fail," the Society rails, "and if South had tried a spade finesse, it would have failed also. Shame!"

I fear the Society is fixated with finesses. At Trick Six, South can lead a club to dummy's queen. When East wins, any return gives South a free finesse and a 12th trick. Incidentally, North might have bid 6NT. After a heart lead, he would need to guess well to make that slam.

Daily question

You hold: S A K J 2 H 2 D A Q 6 3 C A Q 10 7. You open one diamond, your partner responds one heart, you jump to two spades and he bids three clubs. You raise to four clubs, and partner bids four hearts. What do you say?

ANSWER: Partner's four hearts is a cue bid to invite slam. I can't imagine any hand for him that won't offer a play for 12 tricks. He might hold Q 5, A J 7 6 5, 8 2, K J 6 5. Cue-bid four spades, planning to bid at least six clubs.

