The music of the kid from Tupelo, Mississippi has proven to be recession-proof, politics-proof and capable of offering a few hours of unification and coming together for people of all ages, races, cultures and ethnicities.
Elvis Presley was a poor sharecropper's child who became the world's biggest star of all time. He was a lad who chased, attained and came to define 'The American Dream'. This is why Presley's everlasting popularity continues and why audiences still flock to see the many sideburn-sporting guys decked out in black leather and white jumpsuits shake, rattle and roll.
No one knows that better than guitarist Danny Lentino, band leader of The Fabulous Ambassadors Show Band, and co-producer of The Elvis Tribute Artist Birthday Spectacular, bringing together some of the best Elvis impressionists in the world for a series of concerts. The show will be performed Jan. 19 at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond. Full tour schedule is at elvisbirthdaytribute.com.
"These shows take people back to a time long passed. They give people a chance to experience what Elvis was like in concert in his prime," said Lentino of the continued success of the multi-date tour. This year's tour reunites three internationally-famous Elvis performers – Shawn Klush, Ryan Pelton, Cody Ray Slaughter -- along with special guest artist Rick "Elvis" Saucedo.
The Chicago-based Saucedo has been performing an Elvis tribute since 1972, back when Presley himself was still alive. "Rick was one of the very first and he really opened the door for the rest of us, so having him performing with us is a real honor," said Klush. "Rick still sounds great and still gives the fans an incredible performance."
Klush began singing to Elvis records in his DJ father's collection as a child growing up in Pennsylvania and has been declared by Elvis Enterprises in Memphis to be the world's current top Elvis artist. "Every one of us on that stage is there because we all love and respect Elvis and his music," said Klush. "There was only one Elvis, but we do our best every night to represent him and to recreate a little of the magic that was Elvis." Klush played Elvis on the small screen twice -- first in the hit CBS-TV mini-series "Shake, Rattle and Roll," and again in the 2016 Martin Scorsese-produced HBO television series, "Vinyl."
Ryan Pelton started performing later in life compared to his tour mates, stepping up to the microphone during a 1998 Elvis contest in Columbus, Ohio, after years of being told how much he looked like Elvis. Pelton's career as "Elvis" took off and even jumpstarted a spin off film career portraying a fictional Elvis-type character in the 2015 Hollywood film, "The Identical," opposite Ashley Judd.
"I really enjoy singing Elvis' songs and seeing the way people light up when they hear them," said Pelton, who on this tour sports black leather from head to toe while representing the Elvis of the "1968 Comeback Special," along with belting out some of Presley's more memorable movie songs like "G.I. Blues."
Representing the young Sun Records and early RCA-era Elvis is Arkansas native, Cody Ray Slaughter, who spent some time playing Presley in the U.S. touring production of "The Million Dollar Quartet," after receiving the "New Horizon Award "Best New Elvis Tribute Artist," during the 2011 Las Vegas Elvis Fest.
For decades the Northwest Indiana date of The Elvis Tribute Artist Birthday Spectacular was presented at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville. The stage was razed in 2018, leaving no all ages venue large enough to contain the multi-artist show. Farag and Lentino present it this weekend at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino. "Elvis was at his best in my opinion during his Vegas years, so a casino performance seems like a natural place for this kind of show," said Klush, who closes the show in one of his dazzling white jumpsuits representing the rock icon circa 1971-72.
Lentino's partner is Gary-based promoter Omar Farag, who since the 1970s has long been a major player on the oldies concert circuit. Elvis impersonators as they were called in the early days were many, but it was Farag's idea to present a variety of performers of various ages to chronologically represent various eras of Elvis -- from the '50s rockabilly rebel, to the '60s film years, to Presley's career rebirth in 1968, to the triumphant Las Vegas era of the very early 1970s.
“Quite simply, Elvis Presley was the greatest entertainer of all time," said Farag. "Our idea then, and still, is to present a show that gives people who were born well after we lost Elvis, a chance to experience what Elvis was like in concert. To feel a bit of the electricity of his live shows and to tell his musical story through every period of his career."
Past tours have included various personal friends from the real Elvis' life who have for the most part steadily passed away. The latest was Dominic Joseph Fontana (aka DJ Fontana), Presley's drummer for over 14 years who played on over 450 songs during the superstar's RCA recording years. Fontana died last June at the age of 87.
"We all loved DJ," said Klush. "At his age to be able to get up and still play the drums like he did... wow! He was full of stories and just such a wonderful person. We all miss him very much." Also missing from the line-up this year will be The Sweet Inspirations, featuring the beloved but ailing Estelle Brown, the last of the original members who recorded and toured with Presley.
Still on board and representing the Gospel Music portion of Presley's career (for which he won his only Grammy Award), will be The Blackwood Brothers Gospel Quartet. "The Blackwood family has strong ties to Elvis," Farag said. "They were Elvis' favorite gospel group and they honor him by being part of this performance."