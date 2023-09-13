The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum is about to roll out its steam- and diesel-powered Pumpkin Trains and Twilight Pumpkin Trains for the fall season.

The railroad museum at 507 Mulberry St. in North Judson will run the seasonal trains on all four Saturdays in October.

It will host Not-So-Scary, Scary Animal Show put on by Silly Safari Shows at 4:30 p.m. every Saturday in October with the Twilight Pumpkin Trains at 5:30 p.m. People will be able to take train trips to see the colors of leaves turn in the fall countryside.

The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum also will run 10-mile round-trip excursions to the Kankakee River on diesel Pumpkin Trains on Saturday. They will run for 45 minutes, taking passengers to a pumpkin patch and other fall activities on the museum grounds.

The steam Pumpkin Trains will travel 1.4 miles from the depot, running for 25-minute-long trips.

Tickets for kids include a pumpkin and additional pumpkins can be acquired for $3 more.

Departure times and prices are listed on the museum's website.

"Before or after your train excursion, allow time to explore the HVRM museum displays and grounds which is free of charge," the museum said in a press release. "HVRM has one of the largest museum collections of working railroad signals, a restored WWII Pullman Troop Car, a diorama of North Judson in the early 1950s depicting the Pennsylvania, Chesapeake & Ohio, Erie, and New York Central railroads which all ran through the town. Walk around the grounds to see all types of rolling stock, engines and memorabilia of a bygone era."

For more information or tickets, visit hoosiervalley.org or call 574-869-3950.