Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry awarded money to help relief efforts

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) has awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a grant totaling $7,500 to fund processing fees on livestock donated to serve Indiana residents.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, more than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Meat provides one of the most important nutrients (protein) that is vital to the growth and development of children and the health of all Hoosiers. Sadly, it is also one of the most expensive and hardest commodities for hunger relief agencies to get.

Food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens continuously work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served.

These uncertain times are putting added stress and strain on many families and individuals throughout our communities. The number of Hoosiers in need has risen drastically. With the spread of COVID-19, these hunger relief agencies are facing increased demand as people lose income due to the measures put in place to slow the spread of infection.