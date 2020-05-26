Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry awarded money to help relief efforts

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) has awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a grant totaling $7,500 to fund processing fees on livestock donated to serve Indiana residents.
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, more than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Meat provides one of the most important nutrients (protein) that is vital to the growth and development of children and the health of all Hoosiers. Sadly, it is also one of the most expensive and hardest commodities for hunger relief agencies to get.
Food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens continuously work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served.
These uncertain times are putting added stress and strain on many families and individuals throughout our communities. The number of Hoosiers in need has risen drastically. With the spread of COVID-19, these hunger relief agencies are facing increased demand as people lose income due to the measures put in place to slow the spread of infection.
“Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has the opportunity to help farmers and reduce food insecurity by receiving 500 pigs per week. The average cost to process a pig is about $200.00 so that is $100,000 per week that we will need to raise. We are so thankful for the Indiana State Department of Agriculture for helping us meet our communities needs right now.” said Debra Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
“We are committed to responding to the needs of our communities facing hunger. The funds provided by the ISDA will pay to process about 6,500 pounds of donated livestock – providing 26,000 more meals through area hunger-relief agencies.” said Amber Zecca, Fund Development Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
On average, the cost of this donated meat is about $1.16 per pound, which is only $.29 per meal.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!