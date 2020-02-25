Horizon Bank names new vice president of risk management, commercial loan officer

Horizon Bank named a new vice president of risk management and commercial loan officer.

The LaPorte County-based bank, which was founded in 1873 and is now publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC, promoted Becky Greenlaw to vice president of Trust Operations and Risk Management at its Michigan City headquarters.

"Greenlaw started her banking career at Horizon in 2008 as a teller prior to transferring to the Wealth Management department," the bank said in a news release. "She worked her way up from administrative assistant to Trust Operations and Risk Management officer, where she successfully led our team in two conversions in 2019."

In her new role, Greenlaw will supervise the support and administrative assistant team, oversee daily operational functions and be responsible for risk management at the bank.

Horizon Bank also promoted Brittany Diebolt to commercial loan officer at its office in Columbus.

The independent bank pulled in record profits of $66.5 million last year, or a record $1.53 per share. The independent bank now has assets of $5.2 billion and more than 75 branches, including in Michigan City, LaPorte, Portage, Valparaiso, Merrillville, Hammond, Crown Point, Merrillville, Munster, Whiting, Wanatah and New Buffalo, Michigan.

