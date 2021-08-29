 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horizon Bank sponsors Hoosier Star benefit concert
urgent

Horizon Bank sponsors Hoosier Star benefit concert

Horizon Bank sponsors Hoosier Star benefit concert

Horizon Bank's headquarters in Michigan City is based in downtown Michigan City.

 Joseph S. Pete

Horizon Bank is sponsoring the 16th annual Hoosier Star concert for charity.

The Michigan City-based bank, one of the largest financial institutions headquartered in the Calumet Region, is backing the benefit concert on Sept. 11 at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium at 1001 Ridge St. in LaPorte. The unique concert gives local singers the chance to perform on the big stage with the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra.

“Horizon Bank has been a proud sponsor of the Hoosier Star event, which is extremely popular and now in its 16th year. Hoosier Star gives many of our local singers an opportunity to display their talents while performing with a live symphony orchestra. The Symphony Orchestra does a great job of enriching the cultural lives of people of all ages in LaPorte County,” said Steve Kring, Horizon's regional president for Northwest Indiana.

0:56 WATCH NOW: Cargill’s plant manager discusses what makes the company’s operations at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor unique

Proceeds from the concert benefit the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra, which seeks to provide cultural enrichment through classical music to the community.

“The symphony is grateful for Horizon Bank and their continued support of Hoosier Star. They partnered with us in our inaugural season and have been with us every year since. The phenomenal success and longevity of Hoosier Star is due largely in part to sponsors such as Horizon Bank,” said Tim King, executive director of LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra.

This year's Hoosier Star show will be both in person at the historic auditorium and virtual via a livestream.

For more information, visit hoosierstar.com

+6 NWI Business Ins and Outs: Furniture store, Domino's, wellness center, mortgage lender and opioid recover center opening; Taco John's coming?
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts