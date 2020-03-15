Horror movie set in West Baden's famed domed hotel wraps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Long before he tried to give you nightmares, Michael Koryta wrote about flora and fauna.

The Bloomington, Indiana, native was a reporter for his hometown paper The Hoosier Times, and the Courier picked up a few of his stories back in 2004 and 2005. He churned out articles about smoking rates and floods — the kind of random topics heaped upon any young journalist.

On the side, though, he was living a much more interesting life. He worked as a private detective, and all the time he was writing like mad, spitting out five novels in five years.

And in 2010, his sixth one hit it big.

"So Cold the River" — a horror novel set at West Baden Springs in Orange County — received favorable write-ups in The New York Times and on NPR. Because they were both set in hotels, critics compared it to Stephen King's "The Shining."

Of course King's book went on to become a movie. And now, Koryta's has, too.

According to Variety, production on "So Cold the River" wrapped last week.

The majority of it was filmed right inside The Dome, meaning Evansville area horror fanatics will actually recognize the settings of their forthcoming night terrors. Fun!