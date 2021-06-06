Hospice of the Calumet Area, 40 years of Cherishing Life for patients and families

Monsignor Joseph Semancik can’t believe it’s been 40 years since Hospice of the Calumet Area, originally named Hospice of Northwest Indiana, cared for its first patient. HCA was created with the sole mission of compassionately caring for end-of-life patients and families in Northwest Indiana. It opened in October, 1981.
Semancik, of Whiting, remembers gathering donors and building community support in 1979, at Gary Diocese Bishop Andrew Grutka’s request, like it was yesterday.
“Of all the things I have done in life, the thing I feel most blessed about and proud of is that I have been part of Hospice of the Calumet Area from the beginning,” Semancik said. “It’s really a special place, with special people, dedicated to serving thousands of people with compassion. I never could have imagined that four decades later my wonderful younger sister Janie would spend her last days at the [William J. Riley Memorial Residence].”
Semancik, who now serves as an emeritus board member, credits the hiring of Executive Director and now CEO Adrianne May, and inviting community leader Janice Dobrinich to the board. He credits the two for their “powerful ability” to connect with people and their attention to strategy as a major influence on HCA’s success over the years.
“I felt very fortunate to arrive during a very exciting time,” May said. “The board was nearly finished with building the William J. Riley Memorial Residence [WJR] and I was able to help open the home. I was impressed with the board’s innovation and their commitment to serve patients and families with compassion and honor.”
Board member Dobrinich recalls the countless dialogue that went into the decision to open WJR because numerous studies forecasted a revenue loss as a result of building the inpatient facility. However, she points to the board’s “unmistakable commitment to community” and focus on hospice education.
“It was 1993 and I remember going through a difficult time as people were losing jobs at the steel mills and we were amidst an economic recession,” said Dobrinich. “We would deliberate for 5-7 hours with lengthy conversations about whether it even made sense to build WJR. Respected board member [Rev. Robert Lowery] was the ultimate influencer as he spoke to us in his calm and reassuring voice reminding us ‘if it’s God’s will, He will touch the hearts of our community and lead us.’”
Dobrinich says HCA is a non-profit in the truest sense, because “every fiber of our being is dedicated to cherishing life, from our patients and families to our volunteers and staff.” Dobrinich echoed Semancik’s sentiments on the hiring of May and notes the “professionalism and experience” that she brought to HCA.
May highlights the creation of the Transitions program, a free community-based support service program that assists individuals facing life-limiting illness, as one of the most impactful and innovative strategies provided to the community.
“Our Transitions program has been providing these support services since 2001, long before the current growth of palliative care programs,” May said. “We’ve brought music and massage therapy for our hospice patients and have built a Healing Hearts bereavement program for children, teens and adults. I am proud that we keep evolving and expanding our resources to take care of people with great compassion, regardless of their ability to pay.”
May says HCA’s reputation is credited to the organization’s commitment to “impeccable” care provided to over 23,000 patients, clients and families and the extraordinary amount of support HCA receives from the community.
One of those organizations, the Friends of Hospice, a fundraising auxiliary that has a membership of more than 250 supporters, has contributed over $1 million since its creation in 1982. The Hospice Artisans have also been instrumental in raising money for HCA over the years by creating and selling handcrafted and high-quality pieces such as journals, handbags, jewelry, cards, paintings, photographs and pottery, to name a few. Since the Artisans were created in 2006, the organization has donated over $650,000 to HCA for patient and family care.
“I like knowing I am helping to support an organization that cherishes life — of both the patient and the patient’s loved ones,” said Courtney Markovich, Friends of Hospice president. “We are very fortunate to have HCA in our community because they help so many families.”
When CaSera Heining’s “role model and father figure” Howard was placed in HCA’s care, her family had no idea what to expect.
“We were so concerned and confused about my grandfather’s future, but his care couldn’t have been more inspirational,” said Heining. “We developed such strong relationships and our family had so much trust in the nurses, aides, spiritual team and social workers that made him, and all of us, feel so loved and respected. We had five beautiful months with him, and I credit that to Hospice of the Calumet Area providing Pops with such an inspiring quality of life.”
HCA covers all of Lake and Porter counties, parts of LaPorte County and bordering Illinois communities, regardless of ability to pay.
HCA officially celebrated its 40-year anniversary on June 3 with a virtual event featuring comedian Jim Gaffigan, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member and Rascals founder Felix Cavaliere, and former Care to Share Chef Arthur Stark. More information and the opportunity to donate to HCA are available at HospiceCalumet.org.