Hospice of the Calumet Area, 40 years of Cherishing Life for patients and families

May says HCA’s reputation is credited to the organization’s commitment to “impeccable” care provided to over 23,000 patients, clients and families and the extraordinary amount of support HCA receives from the community.

One of those organizations, the Friends of Hospice, a fundraising auxiliary that has a membership of more than 250 supporters, has contributed over $1 million since its creation in 1982. The Hospice Artisans have also been instrumental in raising money for HCA over the years by creating and selling handcrafted and high-quality pieces such as journals, handbags, jewelry, cards, paintings, photographs and pottery, to name a few. Since the Artisans were created in 2006, the organization has donated over $650,000 to HCA for patient and family care.

“I like knowing I am helping to support an organization that cherishes life — of both the patient and the patient’s loved ones,” said Courtney Markovich, Friends of Hospice president. “We are very fortunate to have HCA in our community because they help so many families.”

When CaSera Heining’s “role model and father figure” Howard was placed in HCA’s care, her family had no idea what to expect.