New kids in town
New rollouts for 2019 and 2020 await enthusiasts at the 2019 CAS
Bob Moulesong
Times Correspondent
Concepts, redesigns, and all-new rollouts generate the most excitement at the annual Chicago Auto Show. It’s the new toys that get the most visitors, according to CAS stats. Here’s a sneak peek at what awaits you at the 2019 CAS.
CADILLAC XT6: Looking to get into the three-row crossover game with something nimble, Cadillac has launched the XT6. The mid-size XT6 is spacious and family-friendly and comes with upscale trim and different lighting elements. This Caddy offers both seven- and eight-seat layouts with either a second-row, three-seat bench or captain's chairs. Both layouts come with a spacious third row with space for three riders. The powertrain is a 310 horsepower 3.6L V-6, front- or all-wheel drive, and a nine-speed automatic transmission.
DODGE CHALLENGER: The Challenger’s old-school roots are obvious; witness the retro design and simplistic interior. Available with a class-exclusive, all-wheel-drive powertrain for the base V-6 engine, Dodge's pony car also can be fitted with a 375 horsepower or mighty 485 horsepower Hemi V-8. Both engines have a standard six-speed manual transmission, and a proficient eight-speed automatic is optional. The Challenger's cushy ride and comfy cabin make it a compelling cruiser. The Performance Handling and Performance Plus packages bring upgraded equipment that improves handling.
FORD EXPLORER: Redesigned with several changes for 2019, the Explorer is loaded with tech goodies such as a standard 365 horsepower twin-turbo V-6 with powerful automatic transmission. The Sport model also includes all-wheel drive, an infotainment system featuring an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and power-folding third-row seats. The XLT version adds a new Desert Copper appearance package, which includes 20-inch wheels and numerous black exterior and interior treatments. The Limited model also receives a new bespoke appearance upgrade called the Luxury Limited package with 20-inch rims and chrome mirror caps.
FORD MUSTANG SHELBY GT500: The ultimate Pony car will be the most powerful street-legal Ford ever, with more than 700 horsepower under its hood. Featuring a supercharged 5.2L V-8 mated with a first-in-its-class seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, the GT500 will be able to hit 60 mph in less than three seconds and turn the quarter-mile in less than eleven seconds. The all-aluminum V-8 is built by hand, with cylinder heads optimized for maximum airflow, larger forged connecting rods, and internal passages improved for better lubrication and cooling. The dual-clutch transmission is capable of changing gears in less than 100 milliseconds.
GENESIS G80-90: Genesis offers nearly everything its rivals do at a bargain price. Its on-road performance is appropriate for a luxury car unless you opt for the Sport model, which features a 365 horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.3L V-6 and an adaptive suspension. Both models are high tech, with a touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard, and they’re some of the most highly rated cars in the class when it comes to safety. The 3.8 Sport package adds copper-colored exterior and interior trim pieces, unique front and rear bumpers, a dark chrome grille, dual exhaust tips, 19-inch wheels, sport pedals, and a sport steering wheel.
INFINITY QX50: Infiniti’s slinky QX50 boasts a pretty face that hides a revolutionary new powertrain. It’s a first-ever variable-compression-ratio turbocharged engine, good for 268 horsepower. Standard features such as forward-collision warning and options including natural wood interior trim. The interior material quality is excellent, and the quilted leather seats and micro suede trim on the door panels and center console are elegant touches. In the center stack, two touchscreens divide the infotainment labor. The upper display is for the navigation system, the lower touchscreen is for apps, audio controls, phone pairing, vehicle settings, and destination entry.
KIA TELLURIDE: The boldly styled Telluride will be Kia's biggest crossover, with the three-row model several inches longer than the seven-passenger Sorento. There will be room for eight with a second-row bench seat and room for seven with the optional captain's chairs. Interior options include leather seats and a 10.3-inch touchscreen. Under the hood there is a 3.8L V-6 with 291 horsepower and 262 lb. of torque with an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is optional and can vary the torque split from 100 percent to the front wheels to a 65/35 split in sport mode.
LEXUS RC F: The Lexus RC F is the hot-rod version of the RC. For those who think too much is just enough, the RC F takes an already aggressive-looking car to the extreme. The styling is wild, with a domed hood, a deeper grille, unique fascia, flared fenders, and ample cooling ducts. The suspension is specially tuned for handling with wide 19-inch wheels. Under the hood there’s a 5.0-liter V-8 rated at 467 horsepower mated to an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters.
RAM HD 3500: The truck is essentially new from the ground up, built on a new frame that makes extensive use of high-strength steel for improved strength and weight savings, with six crossmembers and fully boxed rear sections. A pair of Active-Tuned Mass Modules help dampen vibration. Suspension upgrades include new, stronger and lighter front and rear axles, plus progressive springs and upgraded bushings. The 3500 one-ton has rear leaf springs, and supplements the leaf springs with air bags, allowing the engineers to spec a smoother-riding leaf spring when the truck is unladen.
SUBARU ASCENT: The Ascent is pure Subaru, riding on the company’s modular Global Platform. Subaru proudly proclaims the Ascent its largest vehicle ever, at 196 inches long, 71 inches tall, and 76 inches wide. Ascent is aimed at the heart of the three-row-crossover market. It fits squarely into this segment with its sizable footprint, seven- or eight-passenger capacity, and a price that ranges from just under $33,000 for the base model to more than $45,000 for the top-tier touring. With 5,000 lbs. of towing capacity and 27 mpg, it’s versatile and family-friendly.
VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT: For 2019, the Passat lineup consists of two models, the Wolfsburg and SE R-Line. Both use the 2.0L 4-cyl engine. As the base model, the Wolfsburg version has 17-inch wheels, heated front seats, keyless entry with push-button start, and a standard 6.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SE R-Line is the top-of-the-line model and inherits exterior and interior bits from previous VW top-tier trims. Both models have standard driver-assistance features such as forward-collision warning, automated emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.
