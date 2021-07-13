Household hazardous waste collected Saturday

HEBRON —The Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County hosts its fourth household hazardous waste collection Saturday at Hebron Elementary/Middle School, 307 S. Main St.
It runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
It offers a free gas can exchange. Porter County residents can exchange old gas cans for eco-friendly 2.5 gallon gas cans. Supplies are limited. Gas cans will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Porter County residents can dispose of clean and dry plastic bags, plastic film wraps, grocery bags and
plastic wrapping. Water softener bags will not be accepted for recycling.
At the event residents can dispose products containing: corrosive, toxic, ignitable or reactive substances.
Common household hazardous waste items include anti-freeze, motor oil, batteries (household and automotive), medications, oil based paints, deck stains, solvents, pool chemicals, pesticides, diesel fuel,
and household smoke detectors.
Items not accepted at this event include electronics, latex paint, tires, grill propane cylinders, and
large containers over 55 gallons in size.
Visit www.PorterCountyRecycling.org for a complete list of accepted items.
For those unable to participate on July 17, 2021 the fifth household hazardous waste collection is
scheduled for Aug 14. at Portage High School, located at 6450 US-6, Portage.
It runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information on Porter County collection events, contact the Recycling & Waste Reduction
District of Porter County at 219-465-3694, or visit www.PorterCountyRecycling.org.