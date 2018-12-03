Whether it’s existing homes or new residential construction, housing continues to serve as a magnet for individuals and families, with the current market maintaining its vitality in Northwest Indiana.
“We’ve seen a strong housing market for the past four to six years,” said Peter Novak, CEO of the Merrillville-based Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors that represents real estate interests in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, Pulaski and Starke counties.
Sales have continued to climb right along with prices during that time period, he said, and a number of factors play into that trend.
“The economy was slowly getting better. People saw the equity in their homes going higher. Mortgage rates were low,” Novak noted.
In addition, while demand has been high, the supply of homes for sale began to level off starting in 2014. Novak said high demand and low inventory “pushed prices up dramatically.”
Year-to-date comparisons of the median selling price for the first three quarters of last year and the same period this year illustrate a $10,455 increase. The 2017 median was $154,900 while the comparable period this year saw a median sales price of $165,000.
That increase in home prices has affected first-time home buyers, Novak said.
"'Starter home' is a relative term,” he said, adding that as the prices have risen, some first-time home buyers are finding it difficult to find a home in their price range.
Recently, however, the trend in the number of homes for sale seems to be changing both locally and nationally, according to Novak.
“The four months’ inventory has been starting to rise,” he said, although, he cautioned, “This may be a blip.”
Inventory has also been affected by the slow growth of new housing developments. Many new homes were built on empty lots in established subdivisions, what the industry calls “infill building.”
In the past few years, new housing developments have sprung up especially in southern Lake County and Porter County, where there’s more open land, Novak said.
“The home building activity has picked up, but is lagging behind the peak in the mid-2000’s,” he said.
More changes could be coming
Although “we’ve been in a crazy, hot market,” Novak said that corrections may be on the horizon.
Year-to-date statistics indicate that closed sales have increased 1.9 percent over last year, while the median sales price has jumped 6.5 percent.
Novak cautioned that although increasing prices look attractive to sellers, “at some point prices will get too high that the market becomes unsustainable. Theoretically, in 2019, we’d like to see those numbers at 3 percent for closed sales and 3 percent for median price.”
As with all economics, the housing market is cyclical, he said.
“We know when there’s high demand, the market is good. What we don’t want to see is high supply and low demand,” Novak said.
Mortgage interest rates will also play a part in the future housing market because interest rates “fuel demand for housing,” he said.
Those mortgage rates that were below 4 percent for much of the last few years “have risen quite a bit,” Novak noted. “A 30-year mortgage is pushing 5 percent at about 4.86 percent.”
That could cause prices to “flatten out,” he said.
But, even if prices do fall, Novak said that doesn’t have to be disastrous, because sellers generally turn into buyers. Selling for a higher price often means paying more to purchase a new dwelling. If prices flatten out, the new home will cost less to buy.
Lifestyle changes account for most of the selling and purchasing of homes. Some buyers look for larger homes as their families grow while others downsize when children leave the nest. Job relocation also triggers the need to sell a home.
The grass is greener
An influx of Illinois residents moving to Northwest Indiana continues as a trend, Novak said. A campaign to attract buyers from Illinois called “The Grass is Greener” — initiated by GNIAR, The Times, Centier Bank, NIPSCO and the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority — has helped fuel that effort, he said.
Novak said those reasons to move from Illinois to Indiana include the following:
• Lower property taxes in Indiana provide incentive for Illinois residents who generally pay three times the amount charged in the Hoosier state.
• Indiana residents also pay lower rates for sales and income taxes.
• “You get more bang for your buck.” U.S. News places Indiana third in housing affordability and second in overall affordability. Illinois ranks 22nd in affordability. For example, a house that costs $165,000 in Indiana would have a selling price of about $240,000 in Illinois.
• Commute time into Chicago is less from communities such as Munster and Dyer versus from Illinois areas including Naperville. The South Shore expansion and double-tracking projects will also allow residents to live here and commute to the Chicago area for jobs more quickly.
• Northwest Indiana is also home to highly-ranked school systems with many ranked as Four-Star schools.
As he looks forward to 2019, Novak said, “We’ve have had a good run in the housing market. The main thing we hope for is a balanced market.”