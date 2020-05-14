How sweaters became scene-stealers on ABC's 'The Goldbergs'

When the show first started in 2013, the real Beverly shipped boxes of sweaters and accessories she’d saved for decades to Smith. Many have made appearances on the show, which airs its season finale on Wednesday.

“It was amazing and it helped me grasp who she was," Smith told the AP. “And that was important for Wendi, too ... to know that she was actually legitimately wearing something that Beverly Goldberg wore.”

Smith and her team of costumers also shop at vintage stores and on Ebay and Etsy for Beverly's sweaters, but most need extra bedazzling for maximum scene stealing.

“If I know that Beverly Goldberg is on a mission and she is trying to do something for her son at the school, she’s going for it. She’s either in full bedazzle or (the sweater) has like lions or tigers on it,” Smith said.

Since fans are often looking out for Bev’s wacky garb, Smith and the writers have had to up their sweater game.

“There was once a sweater that was made up of a bunch of different little teeny sweaters that spelled out ‘sweater.’ Try sourcing that.” McClendon-Covey said.