How volunteer roles and needs have been altered through pandemic

Volunteering in the Region has taken on a different look the last couple years. Many volunteer roles were in-person with one-on-one contact with others. Those have been altered drastically by COVID.

For an organization such as Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly, in which the mission revolves around social interaction, the operation has changed in light of how to safely serve its clientele, which has an average age of 82.

“Our work was presented with a serious and unusual challenge when the pandemic struck,” said Jacqueline Townsend, expansion program planner for Northwest Indiana. "For example, our work involves relieving isolation and loneliness among the elderly, which consisted of visiting one-on-one in-person, and celebration of life, which included parties and events in the community.

"The pandemic forced us to discontinue all in-person contacts, and train staff, volunteers and seniors to switch to phone and virtual contacts," Townsend said. "We made deliveries to elders’ homes and met outside when the weather permitted.

“The pandemic presented us with a number of changes we had not anticipated," she said. "For example, we had to learn and prepare to work from our homes, make changes when in office and rely on the phone and computer to deliver our services to our seniors. We had to learn to adjust our orientations and meetings to Zoom and recruiting drives to phone and computer contacts utilizing apps, email, and conference calling.”

The desire to help was still there, however, and the volunteer numbers are close to where they should be with 89 current volunteers. But there’s always a need to add to the roster and have an incoming group of fresh faces to fill the increasing demand for companionship among their clients.

“While we’ve had to move the majority of our volunteer recruitment process online via Zoom (we love to meet prospective volunteers in-person), our volunteer retention has managed to stay close to pre-pandemic numbers. The volunteers that we do have, have stepped up in different ways or adapted to the changes we’ve had to implement to continue to engage with our elders and our organization,” Townsend said.

She added that Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly has been able to maintain direct service delivery, but has been challenged to add to its volunteer numbers without being able to participate in recruitment events as it's done in the past.

Volunteers can give the amount of time they’re able to — as little as six hours per year — it's a great way to give a little of your time and make a new friend.

“We are a volunteer-based organization at the service level," Townsend said. "Therefore, our volunteers are a crucial part of everything we do. We could not complete our mission without the outstanding group of people who so freely give their time and resources to help us relieve the loneliness and isolation among the seniors we serve.

“While we are constantly reminded the pandemic is still with us and still presents a reason for concern, we cannot and will not let it deter our efforts to what we can do to help our seniors," she continued. "Therefore, we encourage those who know a senior who’s dealing with isolation and loneliness to refer that senior to us and we do not monetize the senior in any way whatsoever.”

The pandemic also created a financial burden for organizations and charities that depend on annual fundraising events to thrive.

“Our fundraisers were affected in 2020 due to the pandemic, which resulted in creating more awareness for our foundation so the community is aware of us and knows there is a need for our foundation in Northwest Indiana” said Nicole Yarrow, executive director of Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids (NICK) Foundation, which provides hope and support to families affected by childhood cancer and raises money to help fund research for a cure.

The pandemic put a halt to all of the organization’s events, which stifled donations and led to a temporary end to the need for volunteers. Executing events is where its volunteer need lies.

Fortunately, the NICK Foundation has been able to begin holding in-person fundraisers again with the next one being a St. Baldrick’s event March 13 at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 Hall in Merrillville. Details can be found on the organization’s website, nwicancerkids.org, and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NorthwestIndianaCancerKidsFoundation. “We are lucky to have people in the community who want to give back and volunteer at our events and believe in our mission,” she said.

For the Cedar Lake Historical Association, the pandemic brought the entirely volunteer-run organization to a standstill for many months. Initially, it lost half of its volunteer force, according to Executive Director Julie Zasada.

“We had to delay major initiatives for one year (special programs, rebranding efforts, new exhibit debut). Nothing that was planned for 2020 was able to be executed until 2021. Fortunately, we were able to recover very strong in 2021,” she said. “Fortunately, for us, because of the major initiatives, volunteerism is growing for us now.”

Volunteers with the organization share a passion for the history of the community and serve in various capacities of recording and sharing that history, operating the organization’s museum, assisting with events and serving as board members.

“You have to give people a reason to care and then they will volunteer. Once their passion for the organizational mission is ignited, they become energized. And there must be an activity or role within the organization that fits their knowledge, interest and ability. Volunteerism must be a win-win for the organization and the individual,” she said. “Volunteers are the lifeblood of our organization. We do not have any paid staff. Our entire operation depends on people willing to give freely of their time, talent and treasure."

Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly, the NICK Foundation and Cedar Lake Historical Association will be on hand at the Crown Point Community Foundation Volunteer fair to discuss their missions and needs.

