HOBART – The annual Dam Duck Race came with a little flair.
Shortly before the popular event got underway Sunday afternoon at the Hobart Lakefront Festival, the smallest of parades made its way through the walkway to the Lou Kuchta Memorial Bridge over the dam in Lake George.
Led by a single bagpipe musician, race mascots Sadie and Seymour Feathers were escorted to the bridge by Mayor Brian Snedecor.
Hundreds lined up along the bridge and the shore of Lake George to catch a glimpse of the festivities.
After all in attendance counted down, a shot of confetti marked the start of the race, which is sponsored by the Hobart Community Foundation.
Thousands of rubber ducks descended to Lake George, and some got off to a better start than others.
Several of the ducks became caught along the dam and in rocks.
Volunteers watching over the race helped free the trapped racers. They used leaf blowers and their hands to get the ducks back in the race.
Once all of the ducks were back on the course, they slowly traveled closer to the finish line.
Event volunteers came in again to help move the race along. Several items were used to give the racers a boost. At one time, a kayak was handled to nudge the little ducks toward the end of the track.
Each of the ducks had numbers that corresponded with raffle tickets sold for the event, and prizes were awarded for top finishers.
Snedecor said the Community Foundation puts in plenty of work each year to organize the race, including weeks of selling raffle tickets.
“It’s really fun,” said Leni Vinzant, the race coordinator.
Vinzant said the Community Foundation uses proceeds from the event to issue grants to different Hobart organizations. The Hobart Family YMCA, the Hobart Food Pantry, the police K-9 unit and the Hobart Historical Society are among past grant recipients.
The Dam Duck Race was among several activities that closed out the last day of the Lakefront Festival. The four-day festival brought thousands to the city.