Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that state COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate, will expire April 6, and all Hoosiers age 16 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine March 31.
New operator to reopen Portage 16 IMAX, plans heated reclining faux-leather seats, full bar and Blaze-like pizzeria
The show will go on at the Portage 16 IMAX, where a new operator plans to reopen the theater with heated recliners and a full bar that will deliver drinks right to your seat.
As the victim ran away, he heard one of the men yell, “Video tape this, I’m gonna gut him like a fish,” according to court reports.
After making contact with Brown, police smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside Brown's car that also had three passengers younger than 18, according to court records.
Michael Overton, 42, of Valparaiso, died of multiple blunt force trauma to his head, the Porter County coroner's office said after a preliminary autopsy.
Cedar Lake Fire Chief Todd Wilkening will serve a one-week suspension after he asked why a Lowell police officer was working a DUI checkpoint in Cedar Lake and arresting “my guys,” records allege.
The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana will open to the public at 5 p.m. May 14, following a guitar smashing ceremony that will mark the completion of the $300 million Gary gaming facility.
Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said before she struck his vehicle, the woman pulled up next to him and screamed obscenities at him from her car.
The girl had physical symptoms and described how Henderson-Sullivan had been sexually abusing her, according to police.
A former big-box store that's been empty for years is coming down soon to make way for a new development.