Hunting for a queen

"I'm sure glad we don't have to hunt for our food. I don't even know where sandwiches live." — graffiti

Today's North-South bid to a good six spades. Though the bidding suggested a club opening lead, West tried the queen of diamonds. To make the slam, South had to hunt down the queen of trumps or win the club finesse. He took the ace of diamonds, shrugged mentally and led a trump to dummy's king ... and East discarded.

South came to his ace of trumps and let the jack of clubs ride, but East took the king, and West got the queen of trumps.

Misfortune

"A misfortune," South sighed. "West would have all three trumps only one time in 10."

South should start the trumps by taking the ace; he would still be safe if West discarded. South could continue with a trump to the king and the king of diamonds, then cash the hearts.

If East declined to ruff, declarer would exit with a trump, and East would be end-played, forced to lead a club from his king or concede a ruff-sluff.

Daily question

You hold: S K 8 7 6 4 H Q 10 6 D 8 2 C A Q 10. Your partner opens one heart, you respond one spade and he bids two diamonds. What do you say?

ANSWER: You temporized with a one-spade response because no direct heart raise was right. Bid three hearts now. Partner should treat your jump-preference as game-invitational. (To bid 2NT instead, suppressing your support, would be questionable.) With A 8 7 6 4, K 10 6, 8 2, A Q 10, you would bid four hearts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0