I imply, you infer

I imply, you infer

My friend the English professor is a stickler for word usage. He chastised me for redundancy when I wrote that a contract "foundered and sank." He informed me that "founder" has a built-in sink; that's what the word means.

The prof was today's North. At four spades, South ruffed the third diamond, took the ace of hearts and ruffed his king in dummy to finesse in trumps. West won and exited with a trump, and South drew trumps and led a club to the ace. On the next club, East played the ten, and South pondered ... and put up the king. Making four.

"Well done," the prof said.

Singleton

"I implied that West would have led a singleton club," declarer explained. "In fact, if he had one, the defense could have prevailed. West leads his singleton and can get a club ruff when he takes the king of trumps."

"'Imply' means to suggest," the prof growled. "You 'inferred' how the clubs lay."

The prof was right. Still, credit South with a good play.

This week: card-reading.

Daily question 

You hold: S K 3 2 H J 8 7 4 3 D 10 9 8 C Q 9. The dealer, at your left, opens one diamond. Your partner doubles, you respond one heart and he raises to two hearts. What do you say?

ANSWER: Partner has extra strength -- a hand worth at least 17 points in support of hearts. He couldn't raise with less since your hand might be 4 3 2, 9 8 7 4 3, 10 9 8, 9 8. Since you actually have a five-card suit and three useful honors, bid four hearts. Partner may hold A Q 4, K Q 9 2, A 6, K 7 6 5.

